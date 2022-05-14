Warrensburg officials eye special EMS tax district

WARRENSBURG — Town Supervisor Kevin Geraghty pledged to work with Corey Ouellette, president of Warrensburg Emergency Medical Services Inc., to create a special tax district for the rescue squad during Wednesday’s regular Town Board meeting.

Lake George already has an EMS taxing district, and “it’s time that we do this,” Geraghty said.

“The town can set a reasonable tax rate so the service will be able to sustain its operation. People will know exactly what they’re going to pay,” he said.

The emergency medical service will be removed from the general fund and given its own line, similar to the fire department, Geraghty said. The change won’t have to go to a vote but will need a public hearing. The special tax district could be established by September or October, he said.

Warrenburg EMS also serves the town of Thurman, but the special tax district will only apply to Warrensburg for now, Geraghty said. Towns can form a joint special tax district if they want to, he said.

In other matters:

The Town Board accepted a bid to install a water line from Borderline Excavating for $685,950. Cutting Edge also submitted a bid, for $994,800. Both companies submitted alternate bids in case the line needs more valves than anticipated, but Geraghty said that probably won’t be necessary. Approval of the bid is contingent on review by the town’s engineers.

The town has received a state Water Quality Improvement grant of $745,050 for installation of a water line and valve from the storage tank off Maggie’s Road to the town’s water system, Geraghty announced.

The board set a public hearing on the LED streetlight conversion project for 7 p.m. on June 8 at the Town Hall. The project will replace lights on 495 streetlights at a cost of $587,218. “This is the time to state your pros and cons,” Geraghty said.

The board passed a resolution opposing the Conservation Subdivision Design Bill, S1145/A4074. Geraghty said landowners in the Adirondack Park already face restrictions on what they can do with their property and the proposed bills would require them to do more environmental reviews. “It’s not beneficial to the Adirondack Park and its residents,” Geraghty said.

The board appointed Town Board member John Alexander, Gary Cooper, Laura Moore, Joyce Reed, real estate agent Sharon Sutphin and Warrensburgh Beautification Inc. director Teresa Whalen to the comprehensive plan steering committee.

The board gave Geraghty the go-ahead to reapply for expansion of the hamlet on Main and River streets. Geraghty said he wants to add three parcels on Main Street and will get more information on River Street.

Grievance Day will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. May 24 in the Town Hall’s hearing room. The tentative assessment roll for 2022 is available by contacting town Assessor Gregory Klingler.

