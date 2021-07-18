Warrensburg officials discuss spending federal relief funds on water, sewer projects

WARRENSBURG — The town will receive $403,480 from the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund, half to be paid this summer and half next summer, town Supervisor Kevin Geraghty announced Wednesday at the Town Board’s regular monthly meeting.

Geraghty said he wants to spend the money on water and sewer projects. The town needs to develop a new water well, replace a transmission line and dredge the lagoons at the wastewater treatment plant.

“They all need to be done, and they’ll be expensive,” Geraghty said. Although the relief funds won’t cover everything, the money can be put to work when it arrives next month, he said.

