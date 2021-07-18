Warrensburg officials discuss spending federal relief funds on water, sewer projects

WARRENSBURG — The town will receive $403,480 from the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund, half to be paid this summer and half next summer, town Supervisor Kevin Geraghty announced Wednesday at the Town Board’s regular monthly meeting.
Geraghty said he wants to spend the money on water and sewer projects. The town needs to develop a new water well, replace a transmission line and dredge the lagoons at the wastewater treatment plant.
“They all need to be done, and they’ll be expensive,” Geraghty said. Although the relief funds won’t cover everything, the money can be put to work when it arrives next month, he said.
In other business:
- The board will hold a public comment session at its regular August meeting on whether the town should opt in or opt out of allowing cannabis businesses in town. If the town does nothing, under state law it will automatically opt in to cannabis businesses and cannot ban them later. It has until Dec. 31 to opt out, but can revoke that decision at any time. Board members are concerned about losing tax revenue to neighboring towns if the town opts out, but want to hear from residents.
- The board discussed a proposed resolution to declare Hackensack Mountain and the adjacent Blister Hill parcel town parkland. Town Councilman John Alexander asked if that would preclude the town from drilling a water well there. Town Attorney Robert Hafner said water wells could be included as allowable uses if the board includes that in the resolution. The board assigned Hafner to draw up a resolution for discussion and possible vote in August. Resident Teresa Whalen said the recent controversy about a proposal to put a solar power facility on the Blister Hill parcel was “painful” but made people enthusiastic about the land. She said people have contacted her with offers to help improve the land and hiking trails.
- There were no comments during a public hearing on whether the town should apply for a $30,000 Community Development Block Grant through Warren County. If the application is successful, Geraghty said the money would pay for an engineering study to extend the sewer district.
- The board accepted a bid of $38,750 from Premier Pavement of Glens Falls to resurface the town’s three tennis courts and convert one court to two pickleball courts. Whalen said pickleball is similar to tennis, but easier, and popular with children and older people.
- The board accepted a bid of $7,650 from The Chazen Companies to do an environmental study of the old town highway department properties.
- The town received no bids to dredge the lagoons at the wastewater treatment plan. Geraghty was concerned that the lagoons contain several feet of sludge and the plant’s discharge water is in danger of violating water quality standards. The board put the project out to bid again.
- The board will seek bids for one new 2023 Western Star 4700F single-axle plow truck for the highway department. The county contract bid price is $205,104.
- Responding to a proposal from a local student, Geraghty said he’d like to explore installing a splash pad at the town park. The pads are popular but Geraghty said he wanted to find out how much water they use, among other questions. He said he’d come up with some specifications that could possibly be put out to bid in August.