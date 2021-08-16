Warrensburg officials discuss protecting historic district

WARRENSBURG — A moratorium on demolition in the town’s historic district would help protect historic buildings until the town can update its zoning code, town Councilman Richard Larkin told the Town Board on Wednesday at its monthly meeting.
“The historic district is a resource that deserves protection,” Larkin said.
Without formal acknowledgment of the district, the town can’t prevent the loss of buildings there, he said.
The town adopted a comprehensive plan in 2019, but the zoning regulations were last reviewed in 2012, said Councilwoman Donne-Lynn Winslow.
“We know we need to update the code,” said Councilman Brian Rounds. “I’m in favor of this.”
He recommended getting help from planning professionals to draft new codes.
The historic district covers 225 properties, the largest in the state north of Saratoga Springs, said resident Teresa Whalen.
“It’s totally appropriate for us to put some kind of protective measures in place,” Whalen said. The comprehensive plan has guidelines, but “some are followed, some not,” she said.
Larkin’s proposal called for a one-year moratorium on demolition in the district while the zoning code is updated.
“You mean I can’t do anything with my house for one year?” another resident protested.
Town Attorney Robert Hafner said Larkin’s resolution was not sufficient to start a moratorium. The Town Board assigned him to come up with a draft resolution for the September meeting.
In other business:
- The board discussed a second resolution from Larkin that would require town review of all commercial projects that require building permits. “It’s important that we grow in a manner we want to see down the road,” Larkin said. Rounds and some residents felt that would be too much of a burden on businesses that are only doing interior changes. Larkin withdrew his proposal and recommended that the Planning Board pay closer attention to the zoning codes.
- The board agreed not to opt out of allowing cannabis-related businesses in town. Hafner said the town can impose “reasonable regulations” on such businesses but can’t ban them outright.
- The town received one bid to dredge the wastewater treatment plant lagoons. Denali Water Solutions, an Arkansas company with an office in Connecticut, submitted a base bid of $677,500, with an alternate proposal of $820,000 covering more services. “We knew it was going to be pricey,” said Councilman John Alexander. “We’ll take it under consideration.” The town expects to receive $464,480 from the American Rescue Plan, which could cover part of the cost.
- The board designated 206 acres of town land on Hackensack Mountain and Blister Hill as park land, with municipal water wells as an allowed use. The town is continuing to work with the town engineers and water department to find another source for the town water system.
- The board approved taking $85,000 from the highway fund balance to purchase a new sweeper. Also approved was the 2022 roadway maintenance agreement with Warren County for $77,718.