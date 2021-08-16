Warrensburg officials discuss protecting historic district

WARRENSBURG — A moratorium on demolition in the town’s historic district would help protect historic buildings until the town can update its zoning code, town Councilman Richard Larkin told the Town Board on Wednesday at its monthly meeting.

“The historic district is a resource that deserves protection,” Larkin said.

Without formal acknowledgment of the district, the town can’t prevent the loss of buildings there, he said.

The town adopted a comprehensive plan in 2019, but the zoning regulations were last reviewed in 2012, said Councilwoman Donne-Lynn Winslow.

“We know we need to update the code,” said Councilman Brian Rounds. “I’m in favor of this.”

He recommended getting help from planning professionals to draft new codes.

The historic district covers 225 properties, the largest in the state north of Saratoga Springs, said resident Teresa Whalen.

“It’s totally appropriate for us to put some kind of protective measures in place,” Whalen said. The comprehensive plan has guidelines, but “some are followed, some not,” she said.