Warrensburg officials concerned about illegal vendors on garage sale weekend

Geraghty said residents can still host garage sales, so long as they follow state guidelines. It’s unclear how many residents plan to hold garage sales in the town this weekend.

The World’s Largest Garage Sale has been a staple in Warrensburg since 1980. At one point, the sale made the Guiness World Records.

The Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce sponsors the annual event. The chamber’s executive director, Suzanne Tyler, could not be reached for comment Friday.

Geraghty, however, said the chamber has continued to work with the town to address concerns surrounding the sale since the onset of the pandemic.

The World’s Largest Garage Sale was just one in a series of popular events canceled this year due to the pandemic.

Americade, the touring motorcycle rally, and the Adirondack Nationals Car Show were also forced to cancel. But thousands who planned to attend those events still traveled to Lake George the weekend they were scheduled to take place.

Geraghty said he’s concerned a similar thing may happen this weekend in Warrensburg, which is why he asked the Warren County Sheriff’s Office to provide assistance in case there are any confrontations or other concerns arise.

“We could have closed our eyes and looked the other way here, but it would have been a mess,” he said.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

