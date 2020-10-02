Warrensburg officials concerned about illegal vendors on garage sale weekend

WARRENSBURG — Instead of welcoming thousands of visitors to partake in the World’s Largest Garage Sale this weekend, town officials are hoping the large crowds associated with the event stay away.
The event typically brings upward of 70,000 people into the small Adirondack community, and attracts hundreds of vendors, who set up tables throughout the town and sell everything from food to handmade items.
The townwide sale was scheduled to take place this year between Oct. 2 and Oct. 4 before being canceled over concerns about the pandemic in July.
Town Supervisor Kevin Geraghty on Friday said even though the event has been canceled, he’s concerned some vendors may travel to the town and set up shop, which could potentially draw a crowd.
That’s why he issued an emergency order last month preventing the issuance of what are called transient permits, which are needed in order to sell goods in public spaces. Merchants without a permit will be issued a citation and asked to leave.
“We’re not issuing any permits,” Geraghty said. “We’re just trying to stop the spread of the virus.”
The town’s code enforcement officer will be issuing tickets to any vendor found to be illegally operating throughout the weekend.
One vendor was issued a citation and asked to leave Friday morning, Geraghty said.
Geraghty said residents can still host garage sales, so long as they follow state guidelines. It’s unclear how many residents plan to hold garage sales in the town this weekend.
The World’s Largest Garage Sale has been a staple in Warrensburg since 1980. At one point, the sale made the Guiness World Records.
The Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce sponsors the annual event. The chamber’s executive director, Suzanne Tyler, could not be reached for comment Friday.
Geraghty, however, said the chamber has continued to work with the town to address concerns surrounding the sale since the onset of the pandemic.
The World’s Largest Garage Sale was just one in a series of popular events canceled this year due to the pandemic.
Americade, the touring motorcycle rally, and the Adirondack Nationals Car Show were also forced to cancel. But thousands who planned to attend those events still traveled to Lake George the weekend they were scheduled to take place.
Geraghty said he’s concerned a similar thing may happen this weekend in Warrensburg, which is why he asked the Warren County Sheriff’s Office to provide assistance in case there are any confrontations or other concerns arise.
“We could have closed our eyes and looked the other way here, but it would have been a mess,” he said.
