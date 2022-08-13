Warrensburg officials approve townwide ambulance district

WARRENSBURG — The Town Board approved a townwide ambulance tax district Wednesday to support residents’ access to emergency medical services.

The district will cover the entire town and raise funds for Warrensburg EMS Inc., which will provide services under contract to the town. The town will no longer fund the service through a line item in the town budget.

For the purposes of establishing the district, WEMS’s annual amount to be raised by taxes is estimated at $326,000, what town Supervisor Kevin Geraghty called a “worst case scenario.” At that level, the tax per $1,000 of assessed taxable value would be 0.996%. An increase would have to comply with the state property tax cap.

“We’ll have to sit down with the EMS and negotiate,” Geraghty said.

WEMS President Corey Ouellette said that besides the $80,000 it receives from Warrensburg now, Thurman pays $50,000 per year and Stony Creek $10,000. WEMS bills patients and picks up some income from Glens Falls Hospital for transporting patients from the hospital to nursing homes. The service pays its staff an hourly rate but can’t offer benefits, making it difficult to compete for staff.

“We want to make it more than a job. We want to make it a career,” Ouellette said.

Volunteers save WEMS $46,000 per year in staffing costs, Ouellette said, but aren’t always available. Prices for medications, supplies, and equipment “have gone up drastically. We’ve been able to get used ambulances at good prices but we can’t rely on that,” Ouellette said, noting that new ambulances start at $180,000.

“We’ve been able to get by, but it’s not sustainable. WEMS received upwards of 1,400 calls last year, a significant increase over 2020, and was able to respond to 94% of them," he said.

“The tax district is necessary if people want service,” Ouellette said.

Geraghty said he’d work with WEMS “to pare the budget” and create a reserve fund. The contract will specify that Warrensburg calls have priority, he said.

Town Board members John Alexander, Bryan Rounds and Richard Larkin agreed that the ambulance service “needs our help,” as Alexander put it, and voted with Geraghty to create the district.

Geraghty said he would prefer a countywide EMS district but that isn’t possible under state law. He faulted the federal Medicare and Medicaid programs for not fully reimbursing emergency medical services.

“Write to your senators and congressman” to increase the reimbursement rates, Geraghty said.

“Write to (state Sen.) Dan Stec and (Assemblyman) Matt Simpson — why couldn’t we get a countywide EMS district? We need help.”

In other matters:

Rebecca Caliere from Flately Read Inc. of Schuylerville explained the Community Development Block Grant program during a hearing on the town’s application to the program. The town is requesting $400,000 to help homeowners make repairs to their primary residences. Flately Read is handling the application. More than 30 households have already expressed interest in the program, and more applications are welcome. The grant would allow up to $25,000 per home, but repairs don’t have to be major. Caliere said that if most of the requests are small, more people will be able to participate. Larkin said it’s also important to build a list of qualified home repair contractors to improve the application’s chances.

The board approved a $575,000 bond anticipation note to pay for dredging the waste water treatment plant lagoons. The board will cover the balance of the cost with $402,734 in ARPA funds. Work should start in September and take 30 days.

The board voted to join a community solar project through the state Energy Services Program. The town will receive a discount of up to 10% on its electricity bill.

The board authorized Geraghty to work with Warren County on an application for downtown revitalization funds through the New York Forward program. The target area would be Main Street starting at Richards Avenue.

Warrensburg Central School received permission to use the town’s recreation facilities for the 2023 school year. Fall sports start on Aug. 22. The school has provided a certificate of insurance.