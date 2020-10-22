Warrensburg mourning town employee who died in gun accident

WARRENSBURG — The town is mourning the death of Charles Webster, manager of its wastewater treatment plant, who died on Saturday.

Webster, who lived in Bolton, died around 4:45 p.m. at his hunting camp on Horse Hill Road in Edinburg. He was removing his rifle from the back of his car when it fired, striking him in the abdomen, according to Saratoga County Sheriff’s Capt. Jeffrey Brown.

The cause was accidental, Brown said.

Webster, 48, was a lifelong resident of the area and attended Warrensburg Central School. He worked for the town for the last 10 years.

Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty said Webster will be missed by his co-workers and everybody in the town.

“He was passionate about his job and how he did it,” Geraghty said. “He would do anything we asked him to do.”

In addition to overseeing the plant, Geraghty said Webster also helped out overseeing the town’s construction projects and other initiatives.

“He was always willing to learn and try different things. He’s a big part of family and we’re really going to miss him,” he said.