Warrensburg motel among properties up for auction in Warren County

The North Country Inn in the town of Warrensburg is one of 28 properties up for auction in Warren County next month.

The Warren County Real Property Tax Services Office will hold its annual live public auction of tax-foreclosed property on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Warren County Courthouse with registration beginning at 8 a.m. and the auction at 10 a.m.

The property is described in the auction catalog as two brown buildings with white trim. The first building consists of motel rooms with six doors visible from the roadway, with additional rooms in the back of the building. There is a paved parking lot in the front with a wrap-around driveway. The second building is used as the motel office, with a storefront section. There is a two-car detached garage located to the right of the motel office.

The property is located at 4112 Route 9, north of the Lake George area and south of the Gore Mountain area, according to the property documents. The motel sits on over 5 acres and has an estimated market value of $307,300 as of 2022.

The motel is currently listed online as a pet-friendly motel with rooms and cabins.

The auction list also includes several large vacant lots, including a 66-acre plot of vacant land on Truesdale Hill Road in the town of Lake George with an estimated 2022 market value of $441,667. A video of some of the properties available can be seen here: youtu.be/F6Yg0ixQKqA

A 25-acre lot situated at the corner of Sherman Avenue and Richmond Hill Drive in the town of Queensbury requires bidders speak to the town's planning and zoning boards prior to the auction.

Several residences and manufactured homes are also up for auction, but the majority of the list consists of vacant land lots. These properties are tax-defaulted properties and the auction proceeds help Warren County accrue funds for environmental cleanups and recoup lost tax revenues needed for public services, according to a county news release. More information and links to the full tax foreclosure property information booklet, which includes detailed descriptions and photos of each property, can be found on the company website. Warren County is featured at the bottom of the webpage.