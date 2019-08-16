BOLTON — A Warrensburg man was taken to Albany Medical Center after a rollover crash Wednesday night on East Schroon River Road, and the driver of the vehicle received three tickets for the crash, police said.
The victim, whose name wasn't released, was taken to the hospital via helicopter after he was thrown from the vehicle around 10:15 p.m. The Warren County Sheriff's Office said he suffered a back injury that was not believed to be life-threatening.
The driver of the vehicle, Luke VanBrunt, 28, of Warrensburg, was ticketed for speed not reasonable, failure to maintain lane and driving an uninspected vehicle, police said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.