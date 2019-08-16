{{featured_button_text}}

BOLTON — A Warrensburg man was taken to Albany Medical Center after a rollover crash Wednesday night on East Schroon River Road, and the driver of the vehicle received three tickets for the crash, police said.

The victim, whose name wasn't released, was taken to the hospital via helicopter after he was thrown from the vehicle around 10:15 p.m. The Warren County Sheriff's Office said he suffered a back injury that was not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver of the vehicle, Luke VanBrunt, 28, of Warrensburg, was ticketed for speed not reasonable, failure to maintain lane and driving an uninspected vehicle, police said.

