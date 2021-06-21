 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Warrensburg man injured after dump truck overturns
0 comments

Warrensburg man injured after dump truck overturns

{{featured_button_text}}

FORT ANN — A Warrensburg man was injured on Friday after he flipped his dump truck over an embankment.

The crash happened at about 11:12 a.m. on Lake Nebo Road in Fort Ann. State police said 72-year-old Stanley Prespare was driving a 2014 Kenworth Motor Truck Co. vehicle when he failed to keep right and drove onto the opposite shoulder of the gravel road.

The dump truck sank into the soft gravel of the shoulder and overturned down an embankment, according to police.

Prespare was transported to Glens Falls Hospital for evaluation.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 21

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: RSVP of Warren and Washington Counties

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News