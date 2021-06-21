Warrensburg man injured after dump truck overturns

FORT ANN — A Warrensburg man was injured on Friday after he flipped his dump truck over an embankment.

The crash happened at about 11:12 a.m. on Lake Nebo Road in Fort Ann. State police said 72-year-old Stanley Prespare was driving a 2014 Kenworth Motor Truck Co. vehicle when he failed to keep right and drove onto the opposite shoulder of the gravel road.

The dump truck sank into the soft gravel of the shoulder and overturned down an embankment, according to police.

Prespare was transported to Glens Falls Hospital for evaluation.

