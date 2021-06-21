Warrensburg man injured after dump truck overturns

FORT ANN — A Warrensburg man was injured on Friday after he flipped his dump truck over an embankment.
The crash happened at about 11:12 a.m. on Lake Nebo Road in Fort Ann. State police said 72-year-old Stanley Prespare was driving a 2014 Kenworth Motor Truck Co. vehicle when he failed to keep right and drove onto the opposite shoulder of the gravel road.
The dump truck sank into the soft gravel of the shoulder and overturned down an embankment, according to police.
Prespare was transported to Glens Falls Hospital for evaluation.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today