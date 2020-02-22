You are the owner of this article.
Warrensburg man headed to prison in rape, pot case
Warrensburg man headed to prison in rape, pot case

QUEENSBURY -- A Warrensburg man has been sentenced to 2 years in prison for having sex with an underage girl and giving her marijuana, records show.

Brian K. Barton, 24, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor sexual misconduct and felony criminal sale of marijuana for an encounter he had with a 16-year-old girl in August 2018.

He was initially charged with third-degree rape, a felony, because the girl was too young to legally consent to sexual relations, as the state's age of consent is 17. There was no allegation he physically forced the girl to have sex.

Under the terms of a plea deal, he pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct and the marijuana count, and Warren County Judge John Hall sentenced him to 2 years in state prison to be followed by a year on parole.

Brian Barton

Barton

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime, Warren County government and the outdoors for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

