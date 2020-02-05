Warrensburg man charged with DWI after crash
Warrensburg man charged with DWI after crash

WARRENSBURG — A Warrensburg man was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated after he drove off Grandview Lane and got a vehicle stuck in snow Sunday night, police said.

Justin D. Dunning, 27, was charged after the Warren County Sheriff's Office received a call about an accident around 5 p.m., police said.

Dunning had been driving, and was found to have a blood alcohol content of 0.18 percent, more than double the 0.08 percent threshold for intoxicated, according to the Sheriff's Office.

He was charged with misdemeanor aggravated DWI and released pending prosecution in Warrensburg Town Court. Sheriff's officers Donnie Long and Greg Seeley handled the case.

Justin Dunning

Dunning
Breaking News