Warrensburg lights tree of hope until pandemic ends

WARRENSBURG — The town’s 23-foot steel Christmas tree is being lit every evening to bring hope to the community.

The tree, built in two parts last year by Anderson and Son Specialty welding, is now a permanent fixture at Veterans Park on River Street. It boasts red and white stripes leading up to a blue tip.

“My wife said to me, ‘It’s too bad you couldn’t light the tree up,’” Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty said.

The town illuminated the tree on Monday night and will continue to light up the park every night until the coronavirus crisis is over. The tree is shining in the evenings, usually around 6 or 6:30 p.m. at Veterans Park, which is behind Warren Ford.

“It adds a little hope to our community,” Geraghty said.

Employees at the Hudson Headwaters Health Network facility in Warrensburg were furloughed because of the pandemic, he said, and small businesses in the community are struggling right now.

“If we can add a little brightness to their life at night where they can look over there and say, ‘Hey, we’ll eventually get through this,’ this is what we’re trying to accomplish,” he said.

When the weather is nice, the park gets a lot of visitors.