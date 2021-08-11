Warrensburg fire chief saves woman from choking

Warrensburg Fire Chief Jason Hull saved the life of a woman who was choking Saturday at a restaurant in the Thousand Islands.

Hull and his girlfriend, Beth Hill, were in Clayton for their son's wrestling tournament and were eating at O’Brien’s Restaurant.

Hull said they had just ordered dinner when he noticed his girlfriend looking around the restaurant.

“She grabbed ahold of me and she said, ‘I think that lady needs help,’” he said.

He noticed a woman who had her hands up to her throat like she was choking.

“I just went over and designated a person to call 911 and asked the bystanders that were watching to move out of the way please and proceeded to give her the Heimlich maneuver and some back thrusts,” he said.

The food was dislodged.

The victim, Jacqueline Branch lives in Mahwah, New Jersey, which is near New York City. She was in town to visit the venue where her stepdaughter will be married.

Branch was eating the chicken francese, when she said she took too big of a bite and started to choke.

“I didn’t know what to do. I was trying to cough it up but I couldn’t,” she said.