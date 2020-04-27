Warrensburg distributing masks

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WARRENSBURG — The town of Warrensburg is distributing free masks to help people protect themselves from COVID-19.

Masks are distributed at Town Hall on Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. People are asked to call ahead at 518-623-9511 to let the town know what time they are coming.

The Town Hall doors remain closed. People should use the north entance to the municipal complex by Cumberland Farms.

Supervisor Kevin Geraghty said the town has about a thousand masks.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

