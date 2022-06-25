Warrensburg Class of 2022 raise their voices during graduation

WARRENSBURG — The sun was out and there were smiles all around on the faces of eager students waiting to graduate on Friday.

While the mood of the graduation ceremony at the Recreation Park in Warrensburg was jovial, some of the speeches that were given did not turn a blind eye to the more serious nationwide issues, such as the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade.

"I am proud to be standing up here and to call myself a lesbian," Valedictorian Jane Boston said.

As the Warrensburg Class of 2022 leading student, Boston did not pass up the opportunity to be a spokesperson for her generation, and to lead the conversation.

"This is not the only bill that's been passed that attacks LGBTQ-plus youth," Boston said, referring to the Roe v. Wade ruling.

"Alabama legislature recently voted to ban gender-affirming health care for children who identify as transgender. This prevents youth from receiving health that will better their well-being and likely save their lives," Boston said.

Prior to the speeches, the approximately 45 members of the Class of 2022 were given one last piece of instruction they would receive as high school students. The small class were told to walk in line from the pavilion over to the ceremony area where they would be eventually handed their diplomas and set free to start the next chapter of their lives.

The students listened attentively and for some of them, their nervousness was visible in the steps they took.

The students were more relaxed when they were waiting in the pavilion. Through different conversations this reporter had with the students, some were very sure of what their next steps in life would be, while others were going to take some time off from their education.

Some would be enlisting in the military.

Cora-Lyne Hopkins originally wanted to be an astrochemist but said there are no jobs in the position as it's too new of a field. Instead, she will be attending SUNY Adirondack, and then hopefully transferring to RIT, where she will specialize in game design.

"I also enjoy art and video games. There's a high demand for those jobs," Hopkins said.

