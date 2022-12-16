Warrensburg board proposes allowing new member to remain as town's collection clerk

WARRENSBURG — The Town Board will hold a public hearing at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, on a proposed local law that would allow water and sewer collection clerk Joyce Reed to keep that position while she serves on the Town Board.

Reed won an election in November to fill the unexpired term of Donne-Lynn Winslow. She will be sworn in on Jan. 3.

State home rule law allows towns to pass laws allowing certain town employees to serve on town boards, excusing them from what would otherwise be a conflict of interest. Town Attorney Robert Hafner said the proposed local law would apply only to Reed.

Town Board member Bryan Rounds noted that although Reed was expected to win the election, the board made no attempt to find a new clerk. Town Supervisor Kevin Geraghty replied that in small towns it can be hard to find qualified people.

“At the public hearing, people may have different ideas,” Geraghty said.

Rounds said it would be advantageous to have Reed’s expertise regarding water and sewer issues but she would have to recuse herself from voting on those topics.

Later in the meeting, Reed clarified that she resigned from the Town Board in 2017 to serve as deputy town clerk, then moved to water and sewer clerk when that position was created in 2019. She pointed out that other towns in the area have employees on their town boards.

In other business:

The board approved transferring $26,000 from the general fund balance to the lighting district to pay the electric bills for December and January. “This is the first time in a long time that we’ve run out of money in the lighting district,” Geraghty said. The transfer should be more than enough to cover the costs and the general fund will pay it back when tax money comes in in January, he said. The high bills reflect the operating costs of the town’s holiday lights. “We have great Christmas lights,” Rounds said. “We get nothing but accolades.”

The replacement of the water main across the Route 9 bridge “went off without a hitch,” Geraghty said. Connection of the new transmission line from the water tank should be completed next week. The board approved payments of $173,334 to Real Construction for the replacement project and $6,270 for the transmission line. “The construction company (for the bridge project) did an excellent job,” Geraghty said.

The board accepted the resignation of Sandy Parisi from the Planning Board and appointed Anthony Fortino to serve the rest of her term, which ends Dec. 31, 2026. John Francini was appointed to a second five-year term on the Planning Board. Mark Morey was reappointed to a five-year term on the Zoning Board of Appeals.

Parisi, the town historian, said the town received “two carloads and a truckload” of records from the estate of Cindy Needham, a genealogist. The material includes hundreds of family histories and records for the Daughters of the American Revolution and the New England Women’s Society. Warren County Historian Stan Cianfarano helped her go through the archive and took records that weren’t specific to Warrensburg or Thurman. The local DAR chapter has been invited to review the material. Records for the New England Women’s Society will go to Crandall Public Library. “It will take me at least one to 1 ½ years to go through it all,” Parisi said. “The collection will make my office the place for Warrensburg and Thurman information.”

Geraghty said he has asked the Adirondack/Glens Falls Transportation Council to apply for funding to study the Main Street-Route 9 corridor. The street was redesigned in 1992 but the parking layout “never worked,” Geraghty said.

The board approved a proposal from consultants LaBella Associates to apply for Restore New York funds. Geraghty said the application would request funding to clean up town-owned property on King Street, including demolition of the former highway garage.

The board approved a total of $15,315 in occupancy tax funds for the Warrensburg Historical Society, the town, the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce, and Warrensburgh Beautification Inc. to cover expenses for advertising, the World’s Largest Garage Sale, holiday outdoor décor, and the farmers market.

The year-end meeting and public hearing on Local Law 2 of 2022 will be at 4 p.m. Dec. 28. The reorganizational meeting will be at 11 a.m. Jan. 3. The next regular Town Board meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Jan. 11. All meetings will be held at the Town Hall.