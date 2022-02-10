Warrensburg board discusses potential of townwide revaluation

WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg may have a revaluation in its near future.

Some properties in town have sold for well above their assessed value, Town Supervisor Kevin Geraghty told the Town Board on Wednesday during its regular monthly meeting. That’s driving down the town’s equalization rate, which means property owners pay higher county tax rates.

Town Board member John Alexander said he would meet next week with the Warren County Office of Real Property Tax Services and other town assessors to discuss this year’s equalization rates.

“We may have to reval the town if the rates keep going down,” Geraghty said.

If done properly, about one-third of properties receive lower assessments, one-third stay the same, and one-third are assessed higher, he said.

The town’s most recent revaluation was in 2008.

“It may be time,” Geraghty said. “We’ll see where we come in this year.”

Thanks to property owners who have paid this year’s town taxes, the town has $3.4 million on hand, Geraghty said. The town is also receiving a share of county sales and occupancy taxes. Warrensburg has 61 registered short-term rentals, which boost the occupancy tax revenue coming to the town, he said.

In other business:

The board decided not to appoint anyone to fill the vacant seat of Donne-Lynn Winslow, who resigned from the board in December. Geraghty said he received five letters of interest in the seat. On the advice of the county Board of Elections, the town can hold primaries in June and the winners will run for a one-year term in November, Geraghty said. The seat will be open again the following year for a four-year term.

The Planning Board unanimously approved an application from Dollar General at its Feb. 2 meeting for a store at 3760 Main St. Geraghty noted that at least three members of the Planning Board have no training. He said he expects all members of town boards to receive required training.

Chazen/LaBella submitted the only bid to update the town’s comprehensive plan, at a cost of $61,978. Four other companies asked for the specifications but didn’t send bids, said Town Clerk Pamela Lloyd. The board tabled the bid until Feb. 23.

The town’s landfill broke even as of the end of 2021, but Geraghty said he expects it will start running a deficit because of increased expenses, including costs for disposal of recyclables. In that case, “we may have to raise the rates,” he said.

The board approved spending $10,737 from occupancy tax revenues for new holiday decorations and $1,900 to convert 17 lights at the town highway garage to LEDs. Most of the $4,311 cost of the highway garage lights will be covered by grants and rebates from National Grid. Geraghty said the conversion will save money. He will talk with National Grid next month about converting the streetlights as well.

The board reviewed a proposal from Warrensburg EMS to put a 40-foot-by-80-foot addition on its building. The board had concerns about the parcel’s zoning and how the addition would be placed on the site. Geraghty promised Warrensburg EMS President Corey Ouellette that he’d discuss the project with him in the next two weeks. “I promise you we’ll make it work,” Geraghty said.

Geraghty declined a proposal by Warrensburg Beautification Inc. President Teresa Whalen to name a new park after him. The park will be along the Schroon River at the site of the former Warrensburg Board and Paper Mill Co. “I’m not here to have anything named after me,” Geraghty said. “I’m here to do what’s best for the people.”

