Warrensburg board begins process of getting fire-damaged restaurant cleaned up

WARRENSBURG — The Town Board took the first steps toward clean up of the remains of the Grist Mill, the restaurant that burned in November 2020, with a unanimous resolution Wednesday at its regular monthly meeting.

At the time of the fire, owners Ash and Jaime Anand said they would rebuild the local landmark, a former grist mill that dated to 1824. A year later, nothing has happened at the site. Attempts by the town to contact the owners have gone unanswered, Supervisor Kevin Geraghty said. Town residents tell him they want action.

The resolution invoked Town Code 95-2, which addresses unsafe buildings. The town has the authority to hire a structural engineer to inspect the building and report on its condition and whether it can be repaired. The engineer will need either the owner’s permission or a court order to go on the premises, said Town Attorney Robert Hafner. If the owner refuses or doesn’t respond, the town will pursue a court order.

If the engineer determines that the building is unsafe and the owner doesn’t undertake a cleanup, the town can go back to court to have cleanup costs applied to the building’s property taxes.

After the meeting, Geraghty estimated that the process could take four to five months.

“My hope is that the owner of the property will reach out and do it on his own,” he said.

In other matters:

The board accepted with regret the resignation of Town Board member Donne-Lynn Winslow, effective Dec. 31. Her letter of resignation did not give a reason. Winslow’s term runs until the end of 2023. Geraghty said the board will discuss what to do about the vacancy after Winslow is off the board. Winslow did not attend the meeting.

The economic development committee’s survey results are in and the committee is evaluating them, Town Board member Richard Larkin said. Larkin, the head of the committee, said the results will be available to the public soon and the committee will hold a public discussion in early January. Larkin said he was impressed by the variety of businesses in town. Several new businesses have opened, some have expanded, and he’s been contacted by entrepreneurs who want to locate in the town. He wants to expand the committee in 2022 with as many businesspeople as possible and more community members. Geraghty said more people who aren’t on Main Street need to be involved, and added that he’d recruit some “who don’t have one agenda.” It will be important to have opinions from residents all over town when the town starts its master plan update, he said. Larkin and Geraghty disagreed over how well Warrensburg is communicating with the county EDC. Larkin thought connections could be better, but Geraghty said the county agency “is always looking for opportunities for Warrensburg.”

The board unanimously approved an $80,000 contract with Warrensburg EMS for 2022. Geraghty praised the service for doing a “remarkable job” and called the contract “very reasonable.”

Johnsburg Town Justice David Cavanaugh has been covering the town since Town Justice Bryan Winslow retired, Geraghty said. Cavanaugh will swear in newly elected town officials, including new justice Kathy Ferullo, on Jan. 3.

Warrensburg native Shelby Burkhardt will take over as director of the Richards Library in January, said library board member Suzanne Glebus. She described Burkhardt as having “lots of energy” and said the board is “very excited” to have her.

Geraghty said he’s received many compliments on the town’s holiday lights, and thanked Department of Public Works employees for installing and maintaining them. The lights draw visitors to town, he said. Echo Lake resident Gary Cooper asked whether the town could have its own ice castles on Echo Lake, similar to the attraction set to open in January in Lake George. Cooper said he’s had visitors from as far away as Clifton Park renting his property for the weekend just so they can see the ice castles at Lake George.

The town will hold a public hearing on the Route 418 and River Street sidewalk projects at 7 p.m. on Jan. 12, its next regular meeting.

