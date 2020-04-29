Warrensburg Bike Rally still planning to take place May 28-June 7
0 comments
alert top story

Warrensburg Bike Rally still planning to take place May 28-June 7

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Warrensburg Bike Rally

The Warrensburg Bike Rally is seen in this 2019 file photo. Organizers said Wednesday that they still plan to hold this year's event on its original dates of May 28 to June 7, pending on whether the state permits larger gatherings as it recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. 

 Post-Star file photo

WARRENSBURG — Organizers of the Warrensburg Bike Rally say they are planning to hold their event on its original dates of May 28 through June 7, pending reopening of the state for larger gatherings.

The announcement was made on the Facebook page for the event, which is in its 20th year. It said that organizers are waiting to hear from Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the Warren County Health Department on whether they can go forward based upon restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic and should know more by May 15.

The Americade motorcycle rally has been moved from its normal dates of taking place during the first full week in June and tentatively rescheduled for July 21-25, organizers announced last week The event will also be reconfigured to eliminate large group gatherings and focus on scenic tours

There is still the potential that the event could be moved to September or October, depending on the status of the pandemic.

Check back to poststar.com for more on this developing story.

0 comments
4
0
0
0
2

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News