Warrensburg Bike Rally still planning to take place May 28-June 7

WARRENSBURG — Organizers of the Warrensburg Bike Rally say they are planning to hold their event on its original dates of May 28 through June 7, pending reopening of the state for larger gatherings.

The announcement was made on the Facebook page for the event, which is in its 20th year. It said that organizers are waiting to hear from Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the Warren County Health Department on whether they can go forward based upon restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic and should know more by May 15.

There is still the potential that the event could be moved to September or October, depending on the status of the pandemic.

