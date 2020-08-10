Warrensburg Bike Rally officially canceled

WARRENSBURG — This year's Warrensburg Bike Rally has officially been canceled, the event's organizer announced Sunday.
Ed Zibro, in a Sunday night Facebook post, said the rally is too dangerous to hold this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected over 5 million in the U.S. and has killed over 150,000.
"I hope you all understand, and realize it’s for everyone’s health and safety," the post reads.
The event, which typically takes place the weekend after Memorial Day, has been delayed twice this year in hopes that conditions would improve and large gatherings could resume.
Numerous large events, including Americade, the touring motorcycle rally that brings thousands into Lake George, have already been canceled this year because of the pandemic.
This year's event was going to be the 20th installment of the rally, and Zibro was expecting the biggest crowd yet. The event has grown in popularity each year, he said.
Most the the rally's vendors and participants come from out of state.
But a growing number of coronavirus cases across the country led New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to issue a travel advisory last month, requiring travelers from certain states to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in the state.
The order currently applies to 34 states and Puerto Rico.
"I just think it's too dangerous to be bringing people into this area," Zibro said.
He was hoping the rally could continue in some capacity, but decided to err on the side of caution after consulting officials at Warren County Health Services.
Zibro said he's received some pushback for canceling the event, but most have been understanding.
He's currently planning next year's rally and hopes the pandemic clears up in time for the event to take place.
"Our lives are more important than the rally," Zibro said.
