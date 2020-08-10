Warrensburg Bike Rally officially canceled

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Glen Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WARRENSBURG — This year's Warrensburg Bike Rally has officially been canceled, the event's organizer announced Sunday.

Ed Zibro, in a Sunday night Facebook post, said the rally is too dangerous to hold this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected over 5 million in the U.S. and has killed over 150,000.

"I hope you all understand, and realize it’s for everyone’s health and safety," the post reads.

The event, which typically takes place the weekend after Memorial Day, has been delayed twice this year in hopes that conditions would improve and large gatherings could resume.

Numerous large events, including Americade, the touring motorcycle rally that brings thousands into Lake George, have already been canceled this year because of the pandemic.

This year's event was going to be the 20th installment of the rally, and Zibro was expecting the biggest crowd yet. The event has grown in popularity each year, he said.

Most the the rally's vendors and participants come from out of state.