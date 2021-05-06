Warrensburg Bike Rally moved from June to September

WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Bike Rally has been tentatively pushed back until September because of state restrictions in place aimed at mitigating the spread of the coronavirus, the event’s organizer said Thursday.
Ed Zibro was hopeful he would be able to hold the 20th installment of the annual motorcycle rally at the Warren County Fairgrounds next month after having to cancel last year’s event because of the pandemic, but said he has decided to hold off until the fall.
Current restrictions require limiting attendance and ensuring everyone is either fully vaccinated or have tested negative for the virus, and would be too burdensome to enforce, Zibro said.
“Restrictions are just too bad because of COVID,” he said.
The event was scheduled to take place June 4 through 13.
A new date has yet to be announced, though Zibro said he’s hoping to schedule something for mid-September, depending on the conditions surrounding the virus.
“It’s our 20th year, but lives are more important now than the rally,” he said. “I don’t want my people getting sick, I don’t want Warrensburg people, Warren County people, or anyone associated with the rally … getting sick.”
Under current state guidelines, large outdoor events are limited to just 500 attendees, which Zibro said would severely hamper the event, which attracted over 84,000 visitors during its last installment in 2019.
The rally was postponed numerous times last year before eventually being canceled in September.
Beginning May 19, the state will lift capacity restrictions on outdoor events for those who have been fully vaccinated, but attendees still must show proof they have been inoculated.
Zibro said the requirement would require dozens of volunteers and careful planning, which would be impossible to pull off by next month.
Americade, the touring motorcycle rally that typically takes place the first week of June in Lake George, announced earlier this year that the event has been rescheduled for the week of Sept. 21-25 because of the pandemic.
The two rallies typically coincide with one another, but will not compete with the Adirondack Balloon Festival, which is scheduled for Sept. 23-26.
Kevin Geraghty, the Warrensburg supervisor, said the decision to reschedule the event made sense given the safety concerns, but noted there’s no guarantee the rally will take place at all this year because of a contract the county has to host a business involved with “glamping” at the fairgrounds.
The county approved a contract to allow Glamp Adk to use the 22-acre fairgrounds for luxury camping earlier this year.
“If he (Zibro) did move the event to September to coincide with Americade, he’d have to work it out with the county and also with the person doing the glamping,” Geraghty said.
He added the rally is good for local businesses and he is hopeful it can take place, along with the World’s Largest Garage Sale, which is scheduled for October and is in the early planning stages.
“These events are still moving targets, so as the state either loosens up or more people are vaccinated, the better off we’ll be,” Geraghty said.
