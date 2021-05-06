Warrensburg Bike Rally moved from June to September

WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Bike Rally has been tentatively pushed back until September because of state restrictions in place aimed at mitigating the spread of the coronavirus, the event’s organizer said Thursday.

Ed Zibro was hopeful he would be able to hold the 20th installment of the annual motorcycle rally at the Warren County Fairgrounds next month after having to cancel last year’s event because of the pandemic, but said he has decided to hold off until the fall.

Current restrictions require limiting attendance and ensuring everyone is either fully vaccinated or have tested negative for the virus, and would be too burdensome to enforce, Zibro said.

“Restrictions are just too bad because of COVID,” he said.

The event was scheduled to take place June 4 through 13.

A new date has yet to be announced, though Zibro said he’s hoping to schedule something for mid-September, depending on the conditions surrounding the virus.

“It’s our 20th year, but lives are more important now than the rally,” he said. “I don’t want my people getting sick, I don’t want Warrensburg people, Warren County people, or anyone associated with the rally … getting sick.”