Warrensburg Bike Rally in holding pattern; Organizer holds out hope for May 28-June 7 dates

WARRENSBURG — The organizer of the Warrensburg Bike Rally said he is in a holding pattern at the moment, but hopes that the 20th annual event can take place on its original dates of May 28-June 7.
A post on the event’s Facebook page said: “The 2020 Warrensburg Bike Rally is still on schedule as planned.” When reached for comment, organizer Ed Zibro said he will receive more guidance before May 15 from the governor and Warren County Health Services as what gatherings can be allowed. The state is beginning the process of reopening from the shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That’s when they’re going to be making all the different determinations as to what can be done and what can’t be done,” he said.
Americade organizers announced Wednesday that the weeklong motorcycle rally will be pushed back until the week of July 21-25 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Zibro said he believes that the event, held at the Warren County Fairgrounds, can be managed in a way to keep everybody safe.
“We don’t have crowds in clusters because we’re all spread out there,” he said.
Zibro said the event does not have large groups of motorcycles coming all at once. He said he can keep people from congregating too closely, and added that he has aerial pictures showing how far apart tents have been. They can even have people distance themselves at picnic tables, he said.
People can wear masks, and he said lines can be marked out in front of tents so people do not get closer than 6 feet, just like stores have put down markings to keep people separated.
“We’ll just mange it with our volunteer people,” he said.
Zibro said he has been discussing the issue with Warren County Public Works Superintendent Kevin Hajos and town Supervisor Kevin Geraghty.
However, Zibro acknowledged that there may have to be a backup date.
Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty said Zibro has not talked to him about the event this year nor has a contract been signed with the county.
“We’re in a holding pattern until the governor makes his decision what he’s going to do with groups,” Geraghty said.
The Americade motorcycle rally, based in the village of Lake George, has been moved from its normal dates in the first full week in June and has tentatively rescheduled for July 21-25, organizers announced last week. The event will also be reconfigured to eliminate large group gatherings and focus on scenic tours.
There is still the potential that the Americade event could be moved to September or October, depending on the status of the pandemic.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
