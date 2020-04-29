Warrensburg Bike Rally in holding pattern; Organizer holds out hope for May 28-June 7 dates

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WARRENSBURG — The organizer of the Warrensburg Bike Rally said he is in a holding pattern at the moment, but hopes that the 20th annual event can take place on its original dates of May 28-June 7.

A post on the event’s Facebook page said: “The 2020 Warrensburg Bike Rally is still on schedule as planned.” When reached for comment, organizer Ed Zibro said he will receive more guidance before May 15 from the governor and Warren County Health Services as what gatherings can be allowed. The state is beginning the process of reopening from the shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That’s when they’re going to be making all the different determinations as to what can be done and what can’t be done,” he said.

Organizers pitch an 'alternate Americade' in late July Americade organizers announced Wednesday that the weeklong motorcycle rally will be pushed back until the week of July 21-25 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Zibro said he believes that the event, held at the Warren County Fairgrounds, can be managed in a way to keep everybody safe.

“We don’t have crowds in clusters because we’re all spread out there,” he said.

Zibro said the event does not have large groups of motorcycles coming all at once. He said he can keep people from congregating too closely, and added that he has aerial pictures showing how far apart tents have been. They can even have people distance themselves at picnic tables, he said.