Warrensburg Bike Rally delayed until at least July

WARRENSBURG — The 2020 Warrensburg Bike Rally has officially been delayed, according to an announcement from the event's organizer on Facebook.

The annual rally was scheduled to take place between May 28 and June 7, but has been pushed back due to the novel coronavirus "still not being contained."

"Due to the virus still ... not being contained, in the percentages that the governor, Warren County and Warren County Health feel safe for the Rally to be held, on the dates as originally planned in previous years," the Facebook message, posted Saturday, states as an explanation.

A tentative date for the rally, now in its 20th year, has been announced for July 17 thru July 26.

Wednesday's announcement comes just weeks after event organizer Ed Zibro told The Post-Star he was still planning on hosting the rally but was waiting for guidelines from Warren County Health Services before proceeding.

The event was scheduled to take place at the Warren County Fairgrounds in Warrensburg.

In the post, Zibro said he intends to use the eight-week delay of the rally to plan out necessary social distancing parameters so vendors and riders could operate under safe conditions.