Warrensburg Bike Rally delayed until at least July

WARRENSBURG — The 2020 Warrensburg Bike Rally has officially been delayed, according to an announcement from the event's organizer on Facebook.
The annual rally was scheduled to take place between May 28 and June 7, but has been pushed back due to the novel coronavirus "still not being contained."
"Due to the virus still ... not being contained, in the percentages that the governor, Warren County and Warren County Health feel safe for the Rally to be held, on the dates as originally planned in previous years," the Facebook message, posted Saturday, states as an explanation.
A tentative date for the rally, now in its 20th year, has been announced for July 17 thru July 26.
Wednesday's announcement comes just weeks after event organizer Ed Zibro told The Post-Star he was still planning on hosting the rally but was waiting for guidelines from Warren County Health Services before proceeding.
The event was scheduled to take place at the Warren County Fairgrounds in Warrensburg.
In the post, Zibro said he intends to use the eight-week delay of the rally to plan out necessary social distancing parameters so vendors and riders could operate under safe conditions.
"I want us all to be safe, I plan on placing the vendors booths farther apart, so as to help maintain better the biker separation. Marking off space in front of the booths also," the post reads.
But whether the event can be held this year remains to be seen.
New York is in the process of restarting its economy after a two-month shutdown issued by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in an attempt to contain the spread of COVID-19.
The "pause" order shuttered schools and non-essential businesses and required restaurants to operate on a takeout basis only.
Parts of the state are only just beginning to reopen, including the Capitol Region, which includes Warren and Washington counties. Still, large gatherings like the bike rally are likely weeks away from getting the green light from state officials.
Phase 1 of the reopening process began Monday for the Capitol Region and allows only for manufacturing and construction to resume and retail outlets to beginning carrying out curbside only pickup.
The number of reported COVID cases and hospitalizations would have to remain steady in order for the region to begin Phase 2 in two weeks.
Larger gatherings would be unable to resume until Phase 4, or mid-summer, and only if there are no setbacks.
Warrensburg Town Supervisor Kevin Geraghty could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
Chad Arnold is a reporter with The Post-Star. He can be reached by email at carnold@poststar.com.
