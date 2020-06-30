Warrensburg Bike Rally delayed again

WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Bike Rally has been delayed for the second time in two months over concerns about the novel coronavirus, the event's organizer said Tuesday.
The rally was originally scheduled for Memorial Day weekend but was pushed back to mid-July last month because of safety concerns. But as the number of reported cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in states across the country, the annual rally, now in its 20th year, has once again been delayed.
It is now scheduled for Sept. 4-13 at the Warren County Fairgrounds in Warrensburg.
"I'm just afraid of all this virus that's going around," Ed Zibro, the event's organizer, said.
Zibro said an executive order signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo last week requiring anyone traveling to New York from a state with a high number of COVID-19 cases to quarantine for two weeks has made it impossible to hold the rally.
"I know that we have vendors from the the South ... and when they come into this area, they have to go into a 14-day quarantine," he said.
More than 80,000 people attended the rally last year, many of whom traveled from different states.
Zibro said with a large crowd expected this year, it's better to play it safe than risk the health of his staff and the community.
"It's too much to take a chance on," he said.
He's hoping the number of COVID-19 cases declines by September, but said a decision will be made to postpone the rally for a third time by the beginning of August.
"Lives come first over business," Zibro said. "We can always have the rally again next year if it still stays bad through the rest of the year."
