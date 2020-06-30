Warrensburg Bike Rally delayed again

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Glen Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Bike Rally has been delayed for the second time in two months over concerns about the novel coronavirus, the event's organizer said Tuesday.

The rally was originally scheduled for Memorial Day weekend but was pushed back to mid-July last month because of safety concerns. But as the number of reported cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in states across the country, the annual rally, now in its 20th year, has once again been delayed.

It is now scheduled for Sept. 4-13 at the Warren County Fairgrounds in Warrensburg.

"I'm just afraid of all this virus that's going around," Ed Zibro, the event's organizer, said.

Zibro said an executive order signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo last week requiring anyone traveling to New York from a state with a high number of COVID-19 cases to quarantine for two weeks has made it impossible to hold the rally.

"I know that we have vendors from the the South ... and when they come into this area, they have to go into a 14-day quarantine," he said.

More than 80,000 people attended the rally last year, many of whom traveled from different states.