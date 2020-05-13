Warrensburg approves $21.6 million school budget

WARRENSBURG — All positions and programs would be preserved in a nearly $21.6 million budget adopted on Monday by the Warrensburg Board of Education.
The tax levy would increase 1.75% to about $7.9 million. The district’s cap amount was 3.76%.
“My board is very sensitive to the fact that with the economy the way it is, there are people that are struggling. We really wanted us to sharpen our pencil and not impact the taxpayers if we could avoid it,” said Superintendent John Goralski.
Goralski said district officials cut about $200,000 out of the budget including eliminating items such as a software package and purchase of a minivan. Also, the administrators switched to a different health insurance plan to save over $10,000.
“It was a bunch of small things that we felt would not impact students or programs,” he said.
The tax levy funds about 36% of the budget. About 57% is funded by state aid. Total state aid is about $12.3 million.
Total spending is increasing by about $1 million. Goralski said the main reason for the large increase is the district has some debt payments for its just-completed capital project. Warrensburg is receiving aid on the capital project, so it is essentially a wash.
The district is also tapping about $538,000 from fund balance to offset the impact to the taxpayers. This would still leave about $2 million in reserves not allocated for a specific purpose. There are two four-year board seats up for election and a one-year seat caused by the resignation of board member Robert Frasier.
Voting will be done by mail-in ballots that must be received by June 9.
In addition, voters will decide on a proposition to lease three buses at a cost not to exceed $58,000 per year.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
