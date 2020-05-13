Warrensburg approves $21.6 million school budget

“It was a bunch of small things that we felt would not impact students or programs,” he said.

The tax levy funds about 36% of the budget. About 57% is funded by state aid. Total state aid is about $12.3 million.

Total spending is increasing by about $1 million. Goralski said the main reason for the large increase is the district has some debt payments for its just-completed capital project. Warrensburg is receiving aid on the capital project, so it is essentially a wash.

The district is also tapping about $538,000 from fund balance to offset the impact to the taxpayers. This would still leave about $2 million in reserves not allocated for a specific purpose. There are two four-year board seats up for election and a one-year seat caused by the resignation of board member Robert Frasier.

Voting will be done by mail-in ballots that must be received by June 9.

In addition, voters will decide on a proposition to lease three buses at a cost not to exceed $58,000 per year.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

