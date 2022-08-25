Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency names its first CEO

GLENS FALLS — The Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency has named its first chief executive officer.

Charles R. “Chuck” Barton, a member of the IDA and a local business leader, has been appointed as the agency's first full-time CEO to accommodate bigger projects at the Canalside Energy Park in Fort Edward and to enhance its services it provides to businesses.

The IDA provides financial assistance to companies that will drive economic growth in the area.

IDA Chairman Dave O'Brien has been serving as the de facto CEO for several years in a volunteer capacity, but had expressed in mid-July the need for more expertise through a full-time leadership position.

Barton will join Executive Director Michael Ostrander and Office Administrator Alie Weaver, the IDA staff.

The IDA is overseen by a board made up of volunteers chaired by O'Brien.

Barton has a diverse background in business and holds an MBA in finance.

He also served on the board of directors of EDC Warren County from 2010 to 2016, and as chairman of the corporation for three years.

In addition, Barton also has manufacturing experience.

He joined the IDA as a board member at the beginning of the year.

“Chuck speaks the language of business and will be an invaluable leader as we take our service to the region’s business community to new levels,” said IDA Vice Chairman Craig Leggett in Thursday's press release.

O'Brien said the board reviewed four resumes for the position. Some of them were internal applicants.

With a new salaried administrator, the IDA hopes to increase incentives for various businesses to either buy or lease property in the Canalside Energy Park, the former General Electric Co. dewatering facility in Fort Edward.

Barton said that it's a "trick" finding a balance between short-term and long-term lease options for prospective companies looking at the energy park.

Most recently, the company overseeing the construction of the Champlain-Hudson Power Express, Transmission Developers Inc., expressed interest in a short-term lease agreement. The company is constructing a power line through Washington County, which will transfer clean energy from Montreal, Canada down to New York City.

While the discussion is still on the table, according to O'Brien, there was some shared concern during a July meeting that tying up any space temporarily could prevent more lucrative, long-term opportunities.

Barton said on Thursday that one thing he and the board will work on in the coming months will be to add language in lease agreements that allows for more flexibility.

"It would be great if a major corporation came and said they would purchase the entire park," Barton said.

After undergoing an assessment plan, it was determined that the site would be more attractive to interested businesses if it had sewer infrastructure.

In April, the IDA received $1 million from the federal spending package that will go toward building that long-needed infrastructure.

The agency is now working with Labella Associates to formulate an engineering plan.

O'Brien and Barton will work side by side for now, which will allow for a smooth transition.

"We will work together extensively for the next three years. There is a lot to learn," Barton said.

O'Brien said he will probably step down in a year and a half.

Barton stressed the importance of collaboration between the IDA, EDC and the Lake Champlain-Lake George Regional Development Corp., and hopes to continue that relationship.

Barton starts his new position on Monday.