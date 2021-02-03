Warren-Washington IDA considers hiring director

O’Brien suggested bringing on a director of economic development. This person could meet with community members, accounting firms, banks and businesses to spread the message of what the IDA can do in terms of providing tax breaks.

“We’ve got great low taxes in some of our places. We have a good workforce. Why don’t you come take a look at us?” he said.

Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Mike Wild said he is concerned about duplication of services between the IDA and other entities like EDC Warren County.

“I don’t doubt that we need some help with some of the administrative stuff that’s fallen on your shoulders,” he said. “I think we need to find a way to bring these groups together and find a way to make it work. There’s always personalities. There’s always these silos that exist. We need to break them down if we’re going to be effective and efficient.”

O’Brien said he agreed with Wild on the need for coordination among economic development groups. The IDA has a slightly different mission, however — to market specific properties such as the industrial park and the old General Electric Co. dewatering plant.

O’Brien pointed to the recent successes the IDA has had by being aggressive.