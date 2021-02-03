Warren-Washington IDA considers hiring director

The Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency is considering whether it should create a director position to handle its burgeoning workload.
Chester Supervisor Craig Leggett, who is on the IDA board, said at Wednesday's Executive Committee meeting he has researched IDAs in the 14 counties in the greater Capital Region. Eight of the 14 had executive directors and four had CEO positions.
The Warren County IDA just has an administrative assistant and outside legal counsel.
Board Chairman Dave O’Brien has been actively trying to recruit businesses to the Airport Industrial Park and the former Fort Edward dewatering plant site. He also serves as supervisor for the town of Hampton.
O’Brien updated the board on recent developments.
The contract with Nolan Propane has been signed. The company is spending $51,000 to buy property in the industrial park. Nolan Propane plans to construct a building in the park, install two 30,000-gallon propane tanks and hire a part-time salesperson for Warren and Washington counties.
O’Brien said he has two other leads from companies that want to buy property in the industrial park, which is a 66-acre site straddling the border of Queensbury and Kingsbury on County Line Road, next to Warren County airport. One is interested in acquiring several lots.
O’Brien suggested bringing on a director of economic development. This person could meet with community members, accounting firms, banks and businesses to spread the message of what the IDA can do in terms of providing tax breaks.
“We’ve got great low taxes in some of our places. We have a good workforce. Why don’t you come take a look at us?” he said.
Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Mike Wild said he is concerned about duplication of services between the IDA and other entities like EDC Warren County.
“I don’t doubt that we need some help with some of the administrative stuff that’s fallen on your shoulders,” he said. “I think we need to find a way to bring these groups together and find a way to make it work. There’s always personalities. There’s always these silos that exist. We need to break them down if we’re going to be effective and efficient.”
O’Brien said he agreed with Wild on the need for coordination among economic development groups. The IDA has a slightly different mission, however — to market specific properties such as the industrial park and the old General Electric Co. dewatering plant.
O’Brien pointed to the recent successes the IDA has had by being aggressive.
O’Brien, 71, said he is in good health but is going to be looking to move on from being chairman in about a year.
Hebron Supervisor Brian Campbell asked whether the IDA could contract with another agency for assistance.
O’Brien said it would be better for the IDA to maintain control of its own affairs.
Board members are going to research how other IDAs in the state are managed and how to improve collaboration among various economic entities.
