Warren, Washington County each report COVID deaths

Warren and Washington County each reported another death related to COVID-19 in their latest reports.

Warren County has now seen 98 residents die due to COVID-19. Forty-nine of those deaths occurred in a hospital, forty-one in a nursing home, six at home and two at an assisted living facility.

The Warren County resident was in their 50s and died at the hospital. They lived at home before testing positive and being hospitalized, according to Health Services.

The person was not vaccinated and did not have a history of significant health issues.

Rachel Seeber, chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, encouraged the community to keep the person's loved ones in their prayers.

"While it is hard to continue to endure this pandemic and at times our grief and frustration seem overwhelming, we continue to ask our community to follow public health recommendations to get vaccinated, stay home if sick and wear a mask when appropriate as we deal with higher rates of illness as the weather turns colder," she said in a news release.

The Washington County resident was 73 years old and had been hospitalized. They had not been vaccinated.

To date, the county has reported 58 COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Warren County

Warren County reported 77 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, along with 66 recoveries. Health Services is monitoring 581 active cases, with 560 of those involving mild illness.

There were 20 Warren County residents hospitalized as of Saturday, which is three more than on Friday. Four of those cases are critically ill, while the rest have moderate illness.

One resident is moderately ill outside of the hospital.

Glens Falls Hospital reported 40 total COVID-related hospitalizations on Saturday, including eight people in the intensive care unit.

Of the newly reported cases, 23 involved people who were fully vaccinated. That brings the total amount of breakthrough cases to 1,348, or 3%, of the 44,680 fully vaccinated Warren County residents.

Warren County's rolling seven-day average for test positivity stood at 9.4% as of Saturday. The Capital Region's rate was 7%.

As of Saturday, Health Services reported 967 residents under mandatory quarantine or isolation due to COVID exposure.

Warren County Health Services will hold the following free vaccination clinics for first and booster doses. Registration is required through online links posted at https://warrencountyny.gov/covidhub/ unless otherwise noted:

Tuesday, Nov. 30, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses.

Tuesday, Dec. 7, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses. (Registration not yet open.)

Tuesday, Dec. 14, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses. (Registration not yet open.)

The county's vaccination rate stands at 69.5%, with 75.1% having received their first dose of the vaccine.

Washington County

Washington County reported 86 new cases of COVID-19 between Thursday and Friday, but noted that there were many more cases pending investigation and processing as of Friday night.

The county reported 134 recoveries.

There were 22 hospitalizations reported, which is six more than the previous report.

Health Services reports that they are continuing to work through the investigations of new cases. Cases have varying locations of origin, including workplace spread, household spread and school and community event spread.

Nineteen of the newly reported cases involved residents who were fully vaccinated, bringing the total number of breakthrough cases to 883, or 2.46%, of the 35,840 fully vaccinated county residents.

Washington County remains in the top three for seven-day positivity rate in the state with a rate of 11.9%. They are tied for third in the state with Cattaragus County.

Washington County has announced two tentative vaccine clinics for the beginning of December. They will take place at Granville Central School District and Hudson Falls Central School District. A full schedule will be announced early next week. Check the county's website for more details and registration information.

Statewide

On Saturday, Gov. Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state's progress combating COVID-19. She cited the new omnicron variant in other parts of the world as a point of concern.

"With the emergence of the omnicron variant abroad and warning signs of spikes in cases this winter, the need for basic COVID safety procedures here in New York is more important than ever," she said in a news release. "If you've been waiting to get vaccinated, there's no better time to get your first shot. If you're eligible to get your booster, get it as soon as possible."

There was a total of 4,326 positive COVID tests statewide on Saturday, which comes out to a positive test rate of 4.73%. The state's seven-day positive test rate stands at 3.95%.

There are a total of 2,696 people in the hospital, which is 113 more than the last report on Thursday. The state reported 67 COVID-related deaths throughout the state through Thursday and Friday.

Hochul is also now requiring nursing home and adult care facility operators and administrators throughout the state to make booster doses of the vaccine available to all of their residents, according to a news release.

