Warren, Washington counties to host vaccination clinic on Sunday

Warren and Washington counties will team up on Sunday to vaccinate more than 1,100 eligible residents.

Warren County Health Services on Thursday received an allotment of 1,170 doses of vaccine to operate a clinic in Queensbury. Sign-up for the clinic took place Saturday morning and was completely booked by the afternoon.

The clinic is open to anyone eligible for the vaccine, including those 65 and older, essential workers as defined under the state’s 1A and 1B categories, and those with certain comorbidities, or preexisting conditions.

When more vaccine does becoming available, inoculation efforts are expected to ramp up in the weeks ahead.

In Warren County, Health Services has started efforts to vaccinate homebound residents and is continuing efforts to inoculate those who qualify.

Efforts in Washington County have also been increasing, too, with the county vaccinating around 400 people on Saturday.

But the virus still continues to spread locally, prompting health officials to remind residents to remain cautious.

Warren County reported eight new cases on Saturday, bringing the number of active cases to 112.