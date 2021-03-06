Warren, Washington counties to host vaccination clinic on Sunday

Warren and Washington counties will team up on Sunday to vaccinate more than 1,100 eligible residents.
Warren County Health Services on Thursday received an allotment of 1,170 doses of vaccine to operate a clinic in Queensbury. Sign-up for the clinic took place Saturday morning and was completely booked by the afternoon.
The clinic is open to anyone eligible for the vaccine, including those 65 and older, essential workers as defined under the state’s 1A and 1B categories, and those with certain comorbidities, or preexisting conditions.
When more vaccine does becoming available, inoculation efforts are expected to ramp up in the weeks ahead.
In Warren County, Health Services has started efforts to vaccinate homebound residents and is continuing efforts to inoculate those who qualify.
Efforts in Washington County have also been increasing, too, with the county vaccinating around 400 people on Saturday.
But the virus still continues to spread locally, prompting health officials to remind residents to remain cautious.
Warren County reported eight new cases on Saturday, bringing the number of active cases to 112.
All eight cases have been linked to community exposure, and several cases in recent days have been traced back to large gatherings, Health Services said.
A recent party attended by 30 people has been linked to nine positive cases throughout multiple counties, Health Services said.
A person associated with Queensbury High School also tested positive for the virus on Saturday, though the person has not been inside the school since last month.
No quarantines are required and classes are expected to continue uninterrupted.
Saturday’s statistics
- Warren County reported eight new cases, for a total of 2,748 confirmed cases. The county reported five recoveries, but there are 112 people still sick with the virus. Two people are hospitalized with a moderate illness, and the remaining 110 people are considered mildly ill.
- Washington County reported its statistics from Friday, which included 13 new cases, for a total of 2,112 confirmed cases. A total of 17 people recovered, but 58 people were still sick as of Friday, including one person who was hospitalized.
- Saratoga and Essex counties do not report publicly on the weekend.
On Friday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 237 new cases, a positive test rate of 1.8%, which increased the weekly average to 2%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 3%, which increased the weekly average to 1.8%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 2.8%, which kept the weekly average at 2.2%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 1.9%, which kept the weekly average at 2.3%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 1%, which kept the weekly average at 1.5%.
- Statewide, 7,647 people tested positive for the virus, a positive test rate of 2.8%. A total of 4,954 people were hospitalized with coronavirus on Friday and 78 people died.
