Warren, Washington counties seek partner for veterans services program

Warren and Washington counties are working to expand their peer-to-peer veterans assistance program by partnering with a nonprofit or local veterans organization.

The counties have released a “request for proposals” seeking an agency or organization to join with the counties for the Adirondack Peer-to-Peer Support Services, Joseph P. Dwyer Project, which provides counseling and mental health resources, education, outreach and employment assistance to military veterans, according to a news release.

Washington and Warren counties are among 25 in New York that have operated a peer-to-peer program, which emphasizes services provided by veterans to veterans.

Warren and Washington counties’ Veterans Services offices would work with the organization that is willing to use New York state funding to further develop the bi-county program.

Find more information about the program here: http://adkpeertopeer.org/.

The program is named for U.S. Army Medic PFC Joseph P. Dwyer, a New York native who risked his life to aid an injured child in Iraq and struggled with post-traumatic stress disorder and substance use upon his return to the U.S. He died of an overdose.

Eligible organizations must be registered as a 501(c)(3), and have experience providing services to veterans or mental health services to adults, including veterans.

Proposals will be accepted through Dec. 2. Organizations that would like to request a copy of the RFP or who have questions can contact the Warren County Purchasing Department at 518-761-6538 or go to https://www.bidnetdirect.com/new-york.

