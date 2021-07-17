Warren, Washington counties see uptick in COVID cases this past week

Washington County

Cases have also ticked up this past week in Washington County.

The county had no active cases on Monday, but reported seven people were ill as of Saturday morning.

Several cases in the county were the result of workplace exposures or involved individuals contracting the virus after a friend or family member tested positive, according to Tim Hardy, deputy director of the Washington County Department of Public Safety.

“We are strongly encouraging all the members of our communities to remain vigilant, practice those health and safety measures and reminding those not feeling well to stay home and get tested,” he said.

The county also has a series of vaccination clinics scheduled over the next two weeks. They include:

July 22: Whitehall Municipal Center from 3 p.m .to 7 p.m.;

July 31:Hicks Orchard in Granville from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Saratoga County

Saratoga County now reports its statistics on a weekly basis.

The county reported 16 cases in the seven-days prior to July 12. One person was hospitalized at the time.