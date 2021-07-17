Warren, Washington counties see uptick in COVID cases this past week

Warren County reported one new COVID-19 case on Saturday, capping off a week that saw the number of active cases in the county nearly quadruple.
There are now 23 active cases in the county following weeks of decline, according to Warren County Health Services.
Most of the new cases reported this past week involved unvaccinated individuals and included workplace exposures stemming from sick individuals going to work while ill, Health Services said.
One person is hospitalized in serious condition and one other has a moderate illness. The remaining 21 cases involve mild illness, Health Services said.
The county reported one additional recovery on Saturday.
A number of vaccination clinics are scheduled throughout the county in the coming days.
The clinics will be offering the two-dose Pfizer vaccine to anyone 12 and older. The dates are:
- July 19: Thurman Town Hall in Thurman from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.;
- July 19: Tannery Pond Community Center in North Creek from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.;
- July 21: at the Glens Falls City Park bandstand from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. during Take a Bite;
- July 23: at the Horicon Town hall in Brant Lake from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. during Food Truck Friday.
Washington County
Cases have also ticked up this past week in Washington County.
The county had no active cases on Monday, but reported seven people were ill as of Saturday morning.
Several cases in the county were the result of workplace exposures or involved individuals contracting the virus after a friend or family member tested positive, according to Tim Hardy, deputy director of the Washington County Department of Public Safety.
“We are strongly encouraging all the members of our communities to remain vigilant, practice those health and safety measures and reminding those not feeling well to stay home and get tested,” he said.
The county also has a series of vaccination clinics scheduled over the next two weeks. They include:
- July 22: Whitehall Municipal Center from 3 p.m .to 7 p.m.;
- July 31:Hicks Orchard in Granville from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Saratoga County
Saratoga County now reports its statistics on a weekly basis.
The county reported 16 cases in the seven-days prior to July 12. One person was hospitalized at the time.
However, the county reported 35 additional cases to the state between Monday and Friday, the most recent day statewide data is available.
Positive test rates
Here are the seven-day positive test rates for the following locations:
- Statewide: 1.19%.
- Capital Region: 1.5%.
- Warren County: 2%
- Washington County: 0.9%.
- Saratoga County: 1.4%.
