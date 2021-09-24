Warren, Washington counties reported one death each from COVID

Both Warren and Washington counties on Friday reported a death of one of their residents from COVID-19.

The Washington County resident was 83 years old. The person was not vaccinated and had recently been hospitalized.

The Warren County resident was in their 50s. The person, who was vaccinated, lived at home and died in the hospital after becoming ill. This is the county’s 82nd death since the start of the pandemic.

Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Rachel Seeber said the county is offering its condolences to the person’s loved ones.

“We know it may feel frustrating to hear about cases increasing again, and sadly hearing about a rising number of hospitalizations and news like today's as we lose people we care about,” she said in a news release.

“We are asking our community to do what you do best — keep working together, keep encouraging each other to get vaccinated, wear your masks, maintain social distance and keep sharing factual information. Please continue to help our incredible medical community by following their advice during these challenging times. We still have more work to do, together,” she added.