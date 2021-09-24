Warren, Washington counties reported one death each from COVID

Both Warren and Washington counties on Friday reported a death of one of their residents from COVID-19.
The Washington County resident was 83 years old. The person was not vaccinated and had recently been hospitalized.
The Warren County resident was in their 50s. The person, who was vaccinated, lived at home and died in the hospital after becoming ill. This is the county’s 82nd death since the start of the pandemic.
Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Rachel Seeber said the county is offering its condolences to the person’s loved ones.
“We know it may feel frustrating to hear about cases increasing again, and sadly hearing about a rising number of hospitalizations and news like today's as we lose people we care about,” she said in a news release.
“We are asking our community to do what you do best — keep working together, keep encouraging each other to get vaccinated, wear your masks, maintain social distance and keep sharing factual information. Please continue to help our incredible medical community by following their advice during these challenging times. We still have more work to do, together,” she added.
Warren County health officials also reported that they have seen a number of COVID cases where people who were ill delayed seeking medical treatment. Anybody who is experiencing breathing problems should contact their physician or go to an urgent care center or hospital.
This applies to younger people, too, officials said, as the county has seen two people under the age of 40 this week be hospitalized with critical illness.
"Seeking treatment quickly is extremely important to avoid serious, life-threatening illness with COVID-19," said Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones in a news release. "We have been seeing more and more younger people hospitalized with serious COVID-19 illness, including two in their 30s this week, and consultation with a physician or medical expert is necessary no matter your age, vaccination status or health history."
As the Adirondack Balloon Festival is underway and the Americade motorcycle rally also continues into the weekend, health officials are asking people in crowds to wear a mask when applicable and monitor for symptoms.
Warren County reported 20 new COVID cases and 32 recoveries. The active caseload stands at 199. All but nine involve mild illness. Eight are in the hospital, which is two fewer than Thursday. Two people are in critical condition and four have moderate illness. One person is moderately ill at home, according to a news release.
All of the new cases involve community spread of the virus including four people who had been on the campus of the Queensbury, Glens Falls, North Warren and Lake George school districts.
People are also spreading the virus in the workplace and households and through out-of-state travel and youth sports practices.
The daily positivity rate stands at 6.6% and the weekly average is at 4.1%.
Glens Falls Hospital reported 19 patients in-house with two in the intensive care unit.
Warren County has vaccine clinics scheduled for Monday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at SUNY Adirondack for students and staff only.
A third-dose clinic will take place on Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Warren County Municipal Center’s COVID-19 testing facility.
There will also be first-dose clinics scheduled on Tuesday and Oct. 5 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Warren County Municipal Center.
The county administered eight doses at a clinic on Thursday at Johnsburg Central School.
To arrange workplace or school clinics, or in-home vaccinations, call 518-761-6580.
Warren County is in the process of waiting for guidance from the state about the administration of booster shots for people age 65 and older and those at high risk of severe illness.
A total of 71.2% of residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 67.1% have completed a vaccine series.
Washington County
Washington County reported 30 new cases and 36 recoveries for an active caseload of 156. Six people are in the hospital.
The county said its thoughts and prayers are with the families of the resident who died — the county’s 48th since the start of the pandemic.
Eighteen of the 30 cases have ties to other cases including spread through households, workplaces and school or community activities. The remaining 12 cases have no identifiable source of origin, according to a news release.
Ten people were fully vaccinated, which brings the total number of breakthrough cases to 252, or 0.74%, out of 34,014 residents who have completed a vaccine series.
Also on Friday, Washington County provided a breakdown of the active cases by town. Kingsbury had the most with 44, followed by Fort Ann with 23. Granville had 18 and Whitehall had 13.
The daily positivity rate is 4.4% and the weekly average is 4.3%.
The next scheduled vaccine clinic is set for Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Whitehall Central School.
A total of 59% had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 55.6% are fully vaccinated.
Saratoga County and statewide
Saratoga County and New York state had not reported updated numbers as of 5 p.m. on Friday.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.