Warren, Washington counties report no new COVID-19 cases

In another encouraging sign that the pandemic’s grip is lessening, Warren and Washington counties reported no new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
This is the first time Warren County has reported no cases for two consecutive days since a three-day span from Oct. 17-19, according to a news release.
Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said the decline in cases is proof the vaccination program is working.
“We are able to reopen businesses and the activities we love, because COVID vaccines are a major factor in bringing this pandemic under control,” she said in a news release.
People who have yet to be vaccinated can call Warren County Health Services at 518-761-6580.
As of Thursday, a total of 18 out of 36,841 fully vaccinated individuals tested positive for COVID. Sixteen had mild illness and two became moderately ill.
Washington County also reported no new cases. The county has held four vaccine clinics this week. There were 34 shots administered at the Tuesday clinic at the Washington County municipal campus in Fort Edward, nine at a clinic in Hampton on Wednesday and 53 at one in Cambridge on Wednesday.
A clinic was taking place at the Granville Rescue Squad on Thursday and there will be another one Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Washington County municipal campus, according to a news release.
State numbers continue to fall
Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday announced that the state’s seven-day average positivity rate declined to another new low of 0.47%. That is the lowest in the nation, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The statewide vaccination rate is 69.2%. Cuomo has said that he would lift most of the COVID-19 restrictions once the state hits 70%. He said in a news release that all who are eligible should get vaccinated, so the state can “return to normalcy and reimagine a stronger, better and healthier New York.”
Cuomo on Thursday also announced the state would begin winding down the drive-through testing sites, as demand for tests dropped 88% from January to May.
“Since our nation-leading testing program began in March 2020, over 57 million tests have been conducted in New York state, with 1.6 million at our drive-through sites,” he said in a news release. “This incredible effort was made possible through partnerships with our state agencies, their dedicated workforce, health care providers and the National Guard and I cannot thank them enough for their service to New Yorkers.”
Rental assistance
The state has opened applications for landlords and tenants who had issues with receiving or paying rent during the pandemic. Funding is available through the New York State Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
People are eligible if they meet all of the following criteria — have a household income at our below 80% of the area median income; received unemployment benefits or experienced a reduction in income or incurred costs on or after March 13, 2020; owe rent at their primary residence; and are at risk of homelessness.
For more information, visit otda.ny.gov/erap.
Wednesday’s cases
- Warren County’s total number of confirmed cases remained at 3,504. The county is monitoring 29 active cases. A total of 27 people have mild illness and two are hospitalized with moderate illness.
- Washington County’s confirmed cases since the pandemic began stayed at 2,806. There were no additional recoveries. There are 11 people ill and one is hospitalized — unchanged from the previous day.
- Saratoga County reported one new case, for a total of 15,350 confirmed cases. Two people recovered for a total of 15,144 recoveries. The county reported that 38 people currently ill and nine are hospitalized, which is two more than Wednesday.
- Essex County reported one new case.
- Saratoga Hospital reported two coronavirus patients in house on Thursday, which is two less than yesterday.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported five coronavirus patients on Thursday. None are in the intensive care unit and three are out of isolation.
For Wednesday, the most recent data that is available:
- The Capital Region reported 13 new cases, a positive test rate of 0.2%, which kept the weekly average at 0.5%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 0.3%, which lowered the weekly average to 0.5%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 1%, which increased the weekly average to 0.6%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 0.1%, which lowered the weekly average to 0.5%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 0%, which kept the weekly average at 0.2%.
- Statewide, 566 people tested positive for the virus — a positivity rate of 0.41%. A total of 758 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and nine people died.
