Warren, Washington counties report no new COVID-19 cases

In another encouraging sign that the pandemic’s grip is lessening, Warren and Washington counties reported no new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

This is the first time Warren County has reported no cases for two consecutive days since a three-day span from Oct. 17-19, according to a news release.

Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said the decline in cases is proof the vaccination program is working.

“We are able to reopen businesses and the activities we love, because COVID vaccines are a major factor in bringing this pandemic under control,” she said in a news release.

People who have yet to be vaccinated can call Warren County Health Services at 518-761-6580.

As of Thursday, a total of 18 out of 36,841 fully vaccinated individuals tested positive for COVID. Sixteen had mild illness and two became moderately ill.

Washington County also reported no new cases. The county has held four vaccine clinics this week. There were 34 shots administered at the Tuesday clinic at the Washington County municipal campus in Fort Edward, nine at a clinic in Hampton on Wednesday and 53 at one in Cambridge on Wednesday.