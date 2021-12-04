 Skip to main content
Warren, Washington counties report COVID deaths

Both Warren and Washington County reported COVID-related deaths on Saturday.

Warren County reported the death of an individual in their early 60s who died in the hospital. The person lived at home prior to contracting COVID-19 and was not vaccinated.

This is Warren County's 100th COVID-related death. 

Warren County Health Services, as well as the Warren County Board of Supervisors, offered their deepest condolences to the loved ones of the individual in a news release on Saturday.

Washington County reported two deaths. One vaccinated nursing home resident in their 80s and a 37-year-old individual who had not been vaccinated. This brings the total number of COVID-related deaths in the county to 63.

Both had recently been hospitalized.

Health Services sent their thoughts and prayers to the families, friends and caregivers of the lost community members.

