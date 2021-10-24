Warren, Washington counties report COVID deaths

Both Warren and Washington counties on Sunday reported COVID-19 deaths.

A Warren County resident in their 40s who was not vaccinated died. The person did not have a significant history of health issues before contracting the virus, according to a news release.

In Washington County, a 72-year-old resident died after they recently been hospitalized. The person was not vaccinated.

Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairman Rachel Seeber said that the county’s thoughts and prayers are with the families of people who have lost loved ones. Seeber said county officials have seen in recent months that COVID-19 does not just affect older people.

“Our vaccination data shows that getting vaccinated significantly helps protect those who contract the coronavirus from serious illness no matter your age,” she said in a news release.

This is Warren County’s 90th death since the start of the pandemic.

Warren County has four clinics scheduled this week for first doses and booster doses. There will be one on Monday at North Warren Central School from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Pfizer booster doses and first doses are being offered.

There will be two clinics on Tuesday. The first one is from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Glens Falls Middle School. Pfizer booster doses and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are available. There will be boosters and first and second doses offered of all three vaccines at the Warren County Municipal Center COVID testing trailer from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

There will be another clinic on Wednesday at the Warren County Municipal Center COVID testing trailer from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Only the Pfizer booster doses are being offered.

Warren County Health Services reported 31 additional COVID-19 cases on Sunday, along with 41 recoveries. Health Services is monitoring 296 active COVID cases as of Sunday. A total of 284 of them involve mild illness.

Ten people are hospitalized. Two are in critical condition and eight have moderate illness. Two are moderately ill outside of the hospital.

Twenty of the new cases are attributable to community spread of the virus through workplaces, households and youth sports and indoor events.

The county's weekly average virus positivity rate stands at 4.4%.

Eleven involved residents of a nursing home. The county did not identify the facility, but The Pines at Glens Falls Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.

A total of 23 of the cases involve people who are fully vaccinated. That brings the number of “breakthrough” cases up to 735, or 1.67%, out of 44,110 fully vaccinated residents.

A total of 690 breakthrough cases involved mild illness. Thirty people became moderately ill. Two people were seriously ill and two critically ill. Eleven people died — all of them elderly with extensive health issues.

Washington County

This was the Washington County’s 51st death since the start of the pandemic. The county picked up 65 new cases on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Ninety-six people recovered. The active caseload stands at 167, which is a decrease of 32 from the last report.

Eleven Washington County residents are in the hospital — two less than the last report.

About half of the cases have ties to other cases including spread through households, workplaces, and school and community activities. The remaining 33 have no identified origin of exposure.

Of the new cases added, 21 residents had been fully vaccinated. This brings the number of breakthrough infections up to 492, or 1.4%, out of 35,114 residents who have completed a vaccine series.

Of the breakthrough cases to date, two people died, 12 had been hospitalized and the rest had mild or no symptoms.

The county also released a breakdown of cases by location. Kingsbury had the most with 86 followed by Fort Edward with 22 and Whitehall with 10.

The seven-day average positivity rate is 4.4%.

Washington County’s vaccination rate stands at 57.4%. A total of 60.5% of residents have received one dose of the vaccine.

Washington County has a clinic scheduled for Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Whitehall Central School. There will be another clinic on Oct. 28 at the same time at Argyle Central School.

Registration is required for people receiving second doses or boosters. Visit washingtoncountyny.gov/coronavirus or call Washington County Public Health at 518-746-2400 for more information.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

