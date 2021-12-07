Warren, Washington counties report 2 more deaths

Warren County Health Services reported an additional death from the COVID-19 virus on Tuesday along with the Washington County Public Health Department's report of another death Monday.

Both individuals were in their 70s and lived at home prior to being hospitalized with the virus and passing away.

The Warren County resident was unvaccinated and the Washington County resident had received a full vaccination series, according to the reports.

Rachel Seeber, chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, expressed her sympathy.

“We are saddened to report another COVID-19 death in our community, and we ask that you please keep the loved ones of our friend and community member in your thoughts and prayers," she said.

Seeber is also encouraging residents to take advantage of the reopening of the mass vaccination site at Aviation Mall.

Warren County Health Services reported 67 new cases and 69 recoveries on Tuesday. Of the new cases, 24 had been fully vaccinated.

One more resident has been hospitalized, bringing the total to 19, according to the news release. Of the hospitalized individuals, 13 are unvaccinated.

Warren County officials said they are seeing a recent increase in cases involving children.

The county is currently monitoring 547 active cases, with 526 involving mild illness. The number of individuals in quarantine has now reached 828.

The report states Warren County's percentage of vaccinated residents is now 70.2%, which is ahead of the state average, 67.2%.

Washington County

Washington County and the Public Health Department said their thoughts and prayers go out to the family and caretakers of the community member who died on Monday.

The county reported an additional 42 cases on Monday, along with 55 recoveries. Five of the new cases involve fully vaccinated individuals.

On Tuesday, 72 new cases and 70 new recoveries were reported in a news release. Of the new cases, eight involve fully vaccinated residents.

The news release stated three more people have been discharged from the hospital, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients to 24.

On Tuesday, the county reported 36,233 residents have been fully vaccinated. The current number of breakthrough cases is 966, including seven cases that have resulted in death.

The current rolling seven-day positivity average in the county remains 11.2%.

The Health Department is now monitoring 327 active cases.

