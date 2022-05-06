Warren, Washington counties partner for youth bureau services

Warren County residents can expect more youth programming being made available.

Warren and Washington counties are teaming up to improve youth-centric services in Warren County. The partnership was approved by the board of supervisors in each county and the New York State Office of Child and Family Services.

There will not be any additional costs to residents of either county.

Christian Hanchett, commissioner of Social Services in Warren County, said that the county is paying $105,000 for Washington County's services. But Warren County will be getting $85,896 reimbursed through the Supervision and Treatment Services for Juveniles Program and from the state.

So the true cost to Warren County is only $19,104, according to Hanchett.

"Which is astoundingly low for the amount of services we're going to be able to bring into the county," he said.

He said that Warren County had a director and dedicated staff for its Youth Bureau until 2011.

At that time, he said the Warren County Board of Supervisors dissolved positions within the department. He said that the bureau has been “limping along” without a director and staff.

“Towns didn’t want to lose their funding to their programs, so we did not abolish the Youth Bureau itself,” Hanchett said.

The county’s Youth Bureau stayed intact in order to handle the funding coming in for towns in the county for youth programs, while provided some of their own. Hanchett said he and a preventive services caseworker had been running the Youth Bureau prior to this team-up.

In 2018, Hanchett began thinking of ways to improve the department. He said that there needed to be more dedication provided to youth programs in Warren County.

He said he was made aware of two counties in the western part of the state that had joined forces.

“They had a similar situation where a county was going to dissolve their Youth Bureau,” he said. “So they contracted out to the other county because they still got the funding. Just like we still get the funding from New York state.”

After learning that, Hanchett reached out to Mike Gray, director of the Washington County Youth Bureau, to see if the same could be done between the two counties.

Now Gray serves as the director of the youth bureaus in both counties.

Hanchett said the pair met multiple times last year to nail down an agreement.

Already the arrangement is bringing additional offerings for young people in the county, like free lifeguard trainings, assistance for community recreation programs, cognitive-based intervention programs for at-risk youth and roadside cleanup events.

Don Lehman, director of public affairs at Warren County, said that in the first few weeks of the free lifeguard training there have been six Warren County teenagers who have signed up.

"This training is particularly important in Warren County, as we have such a large number of beaches and pools, and there has been a significant lifeguard shortage," Lehman said in an email.

Town and city youth programs will continue to get funding even with this new bicounty initiative in place.

Hanchett said one of the things that Gray and Washington County agreed to was that there would be no reduction to the funding to those programs.

"The towns are going to get their actual funding stream to run their individual programs, and their going to have the benefit of having a really robust Youth Bureau in Warren County again," Hanchett said.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

