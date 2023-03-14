A powerful nor’easter canceled school, closed government offices and knocked out power to thousands of people on Tuesday.

Over 11,000 National Grid customers were still without power in Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties as of 8 p.m.

Utility repair and restoration efforts by National Grid and NYSEG continue to be ongoing and multiple crews are working; however, some outages may last up to 48 hours.

Several warming centers have opened in the region as storm-related power outages are expected to linger for more than 24 hours in some parts of the county. Additional centers may open depending upon facility availability and duration of outages.

Warren County had 2,296 National Grid customers without power as of 10 p.m. on Tuesday. There were 1,511 customers in Washington County without power and 2,041 in Saratoga County. The company was assessing restoration conditions. NYSEG reported 1,686 outages in Washington County as of 10 p.m.

In Warren County, people in need of a place to stay warm can go to the following locations for the duration of the storm: Queensbury Emergency Medical Services, 1109 Ridge Road, Queensbury; Hague Fire Station, 4 West Hague Road, Hague; and West Glens Falls Emergency Medical Services, 86 Luzerne Road, Queensbury. (Park on Media Drive side of building.)

The Warren County Office of Emergency Services asks county residents to download the Ready Warren County, NY emergency notification smartphone application to keep up with any notifications regarding storm issues. It is available in the Apple and Android app stores.

In Washington County, there are warming centers at the Argyle Fire Department (JA Barkley Hose Co.) at 5072 State Route 40; Easton Volunteer Fire Company-Station 1, 11804 State Route 40; Fort Ann Volunteer Fire Company, 11289 State Route 149; Hartford Volunteer Fire Company, 8118 State Route 40; Behind Hebron Town Hall/Hebron Volunteer Fire Company Meeting Hall, 3165 County Route 30, Salem; Pilot Knob Volunteer Fire Company, 1750 Pilot Knob Rd, Kattskill Bay; Putnam Volunteer Fire Company, Firehouse Lane (off of state Route 22); and West Fort Ann Volunteer Fire Company, 49 Joe Green Road.

Anyone in immediate need of a warming center who can’t get to these locations is asked to contact the Washington County Department of Public Safety Communications Center at 518-747-7520 Ext. 2.

Call 911 for an emergency.

National Grid expects some repairs to stretch into late Wednesday, as heavy, wet snow has not only brought down tree debris and utility lines but has also made it difficult to access some areas for repairs.

Residents are reminded to never touch utility lines and to call 911 when spotting a line that is down. Those wishing to report non-emergency storm damage in Warren County can do so online through warrencountyny.gov/stormreport.

New York State Electric & Gas, which serves parts of Saratoga and Washington counties, announced that two warming centers were opened in Wilton: One at Gavin Park. 10 Lewis Road, and the other at Wilton Senior Center; 18 Traver Road.

Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a “snow emergency” for much of upstate New York that began at 8 p.m. Monday and ends at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The National Weather Service’s latest forecast called for 8 to 16 inches of snow to fall by Wednesday morning in the Glens Falls area.

Snowfall totals varied with about 9 in Glens Falls. Granville and Lake George saw 4 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Easton had 17 inches. The wind will also be a factor as wind gusts could exceed 35 to 45 mph, which means blowing and drifting snow will be an issue.

Emergency agencies reported many tree limbs and power lines down while the weather continues to affect the region.

Warren County

Several local government agencies announced closures due to the weather.

The Warren County Board of Supervisors American Rescue Plan Act Committee meeting scheduled for Tuesday at Warren County Municipal Center has been postponed and will be held Friday at 8:30 a.m. County facilities are expected to reopen for regular hours at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Due to a power outage at the Chester Municipal Center, the Town Board meeting scheduled for Tuesday evening was cancelled and will be rescheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday.

Glens Falls called a snow emergency ahead of the storm, which means on-street parking is banned to allow plow crews to clear away the snow, and to allow emergency vehicles to travel unimpeded. If there is a fire hydrant near residents’ houses or businesses, officials ask that they assist the Glens Falls Fire Department by clearing the snow away from the hydrant.

The ice rink at the Glens Falls Park and Recreation Center will resume a normal weekday schedule on Wednesday morning. Open Skating will take place from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Washington County

Some Washington County school districts announced late Tuesday night that they would start later on Wednesday to give their staff members and communities time for cleanup in preparation to return to class. Operating on two-hour delays will be Cambridge and Cambridge Head Start, Greenwich, Putnam and Salem.

A snow emergency in effect through noon Wednesday in Whitehall. No vehicles will be permitted to park on any public street. Vehicles in violation will be towed at the owner’s expense. Residents are asked to remove all trash cans from anywhere near the public roadways as well. Residents with questions can contact the Village Department of Public Works at 518-499-1575.

The village of Granville has declared a snow emergency and absolutely no parking on the village streets will be allowed until noon on Wednesday. The snow is very wet and heavy and becoming very difficult to remove. The village asks residents to comply with the no parking procedure for the safety and concern of other citizens and any fire and EMS traffic that is needed. Vehicles will be ticketed or towed if left unattended.

Saratoga County

National Grid reported 2,445 customers were still without power as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, while the company assessed restoration conditions. Saratoga County offices will reopen for regular business hours Wednesday.

Forecast

On Wednesday, there is a 20% chance for snow showers. The forecast calls for a high temperature of 37 degrees with a low of 21 degrees. On Thursday, it be increasingly cloudy with a high temperature of 44 degrees and a low of 32. There is the potential for more rain and snow on Friday, with a high temperature of 42 degrees.