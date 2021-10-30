Warren, Washington counties launch new vaccine push

Despite the best efforts of local health officials, only 68.8% of Warren County residents and 57.6% of Washington County residents were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Friday.

The state average is 66.4% and Warren County’s rate is the eighth-highest in the state.

However, these numbers have ticked up only very slightly during the last two months. As of Sept. 1, 65.5% of Warren County residents and 54.1% of Washington County residents were fully vaccinated.

In an effort to give the vaccination campaign a literal shot in the arm, the two counties are working together on a new campaign to overcome vaccine hesitancy in the region. More details will be released in the coming weeks, but it will include outreach by representatives from both counties with help from local physicians and community groups, according to Warren County Health Services.

The goal of the campaign is to include factual information about the benefits of vaccination and the effectiveness of the vaccines, according to a statement from the county.

“The vaccines are having the desired effect of building immunity to COVID-19, and we aren’t seeing recipients who are suffering serious side effects from the vaccine, which some cite as a concern,” said Health Services Director Ginelle Jones in an email. “We urge anyone who hasn’t gotten a shot yet to contact your medical provider and please educate yourself about the numerous benefits of these vaccines.”

The state last week also launched a new webpage to combat COVID misinformation. Among the myths are that the vaccine can cause infertility, the development process for the vaccines was rushed, and that the vaccines change people’s DNAs.

Another component of the local campaign is to make it convenient for people who are on the fence about the vaccine or lack effective transportation to get to a clinic.

Warren County Health Services is planning additional clinics for the northern parts of the county, where the vaccination rates are lower. By ZIP code, North Creek is the lowest in Warren County at 48.8% followed by Athol at 50.8%. The highest rates by ZIP code are Bakers Mills at over 99%; Bolton Landing at 87.9% and Chestertown at 78%.

In Washington County, among the lowest rates are in Hampton is at 39% and Huletts Landing at 39.4%. The highest rate is Middle Granville at over 99%; Kattskill Bay at 77.1%; and Cossayuna at 75.2%.

A third component is to educate people about the rules regarding quarantine, which Health Services said many people find confusing.

People who have been fully vaccinated and are not showing symptoms do not need to quarantine after exposure. They should test between the third and fifth day after exposure and must wear a mask in public indoor settings, according to the state guidance.

Also as part of the campaign, Warren County is posting stories to its COVID Hub website at https://warren-county-ny-covid-19-warrencountyny.hub.arcgis.com/pages/covid-stories.

The most recent one is about a 58-year-old Queensbury resident named Joe (last name withheld), who admits that he did not take COVID seriously and neither he nor his wife got vaccinated.

Then, Joe and his wife and 12-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter all got the virus. Joe had gotten monoclonal antibodies because of some prior health issues and did not get seriously ill.

However, both his 46-year-old wife and son were in the hospital at the same time and his wife nearly died. Joe said he had never been so scared in his life.

His son spent a week in the hospital and his wife spent two. She still has the after-effects of pneumonia and the family has over $10,000 in medical bills.

Health Services Director Jones said she hopes the campaign will encourage people to get the shot.

“Our region continues to deal with the impact of the delta variant of COVID-19, which has included more illness among younger people, and we know that without our good vaccination rates, we undoubtedly would have lost more lives during this surge,” she said.

Vaccination rate trends

The following is a chart tracking the percentage of people who are fully vaccinated and have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine over the last two months.

Date Warren County Warren County Washington County Washington County

Fully vaccinated One dose Fully vaccinated One dose

Sept. 1 65.5% 69.6% 54.1% 57.4%

Sept. 6 65.9% 70% 54.4% 57.8%

Sept. 13 66.4% 70.5% 54.9% 57.7%

Sept. 20 66.9% 71% 55.3% 58.3%

Sept. 27 67.3% 71.4% 55.8% 59.2%

Oct. 4 67.8% 71.9% 56.3% 59.7%

Oct. 11 68.1% 72.2% 56.7% 60%

Oct. 18 68.4% 72.5% 57% 60.2%

Oct. 26 68.6% 72.7% 57.5% 60.6%

