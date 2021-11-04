Warren, Washington counties kick off vaccination campaign

Warren and Washington counties on Thursday formally announced their new educational campaign designed to overcome COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy.

The counties, partnering with Glens Falls Hospital and Hudson Headwaters Health Network, are working to highlight factual information about COVID-19 vaccines to encourage those who have not gotten vaccinated to make the decision to protect their health and that of those around them, according to a news release.

Warren County’s vaccination rate was 69% and Washington County’s was 57.8% as of Thursday.

The campaign is expected to run several months and is being paid for by a grant provided to the counties for vaccination outreach and logistics.

The first phase of the effort, which began this week, highlights quarantine rules for those who are vaccinated versus the unvaccinated.

Local health officials are finding that many people are not aware that CDC guidelines state that vaccinated individuals do not have to quarantine if exposed to someone with COVID-19. This is an important factor that helps keep children in school and people at work.

The effort will also touch on local and national statistics that show that unvaccinated people contract COVID-19 at a markedly higher rate than those who have been vaccinated, despite the fact that there are significantly more vaccinated people in the region than unvaccinated.

The campaign will also include local medical experts weighing in on the need for immunization and telling stories of people who wish they had gotten vaccinated before they or their loved ones contracted COVID-19 and became seriously ill or worse.

The ad campaign is promoting these points across more than a half-dozen local newspapers, 10 radio stations, Adirondack Thunder games, billboards and Greater Glens Falls Transit buses. There are also locally focused ads online and across social media.

“We want to make sure our residents know that we have found that the COVID-19 vaccines are proving to be safe and that they have worked to reduce illness among those who have contracted COVID-19,” said Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones in a news release. “We are excited to promote the vaccine working with our neighbors in Washington County, and we are hoping to continue to save lives and recognize the value in preventing severe illness.”

Washington County Public Health Director Tina McDougall encouraged people who have any questions or concerns about the COVID-19 vaccines to check with their health care provider.

“Our Public Health team continues our dedicated efforts in ensuring vaccination is available for every eligible member of our communities who want to be vaccinated,” she said in a news release.

Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Rachel Seeber said the county is happy to partner with its Washington County neighbors.

“Our counties work well together, and there is no more pressing issue for our region, state and nation than ending this pandemic and getting back to normal for the sake of our residents and businesses,” she said in a news release.

Washington County Board of Supervisors Chairman Sam Hall said his county is also excited about the partnership.

“We, and our Public Health teams, need the help of everyone in our communities to continue progressing forward in the fight against the pandemic — please consider being vaccinated if you haven’t already. Our families, friends, schools, businesses and communities are counting on us all to return to the level of normal we all need,” he said.

Glens Falls Hospital spokesman Ray Agnew said that the hospital is proud to take part in the campaign

“Nothing is more important to the health of our community — individuals and businesses alike — than having everyone who is eligible vaccinated against COVID-19. Do it for those you love first, do it for yourself second and do it for this community we love,” he said.

Glens Falls public relations firm Behan Communications and Queensbury graphic design firm Lehman Creative are helping coordinate the campaign, at no charge to the counties.

