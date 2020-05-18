Warren, Washington counties eager to start phase one reopening — as soon as Tuesday

Warren and Washington county officials are eager to begin the process of reopening from the COVID-19, which could come as soon as Tuesday.
Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore said Monday that Warren County has a sufficient number of people signed up to be tracers to track the spread of infections from COVID-19 positive residents. However, they had to go through online training program through Johns Hopkins University, which was organized by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.
“I just got off the call with Capital Region counties. There’s no doubt we will meet that metric by the end of the day (Monday),” he said.
Phase one is construction, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting. It also includes retail limited to curbside or in-store pickup or drop-off, manufacturing and wholesale trade, according to the New York Forward website.
Phase two includes professional services, retail, administrative support and real estate, rental and leasing.
Phase three is restaurants and food services. The fourth phase is arts and entertainment, recreation, houses of worship and education.
The phases are rolled out in two-week intervals.
Moore said the county is already beginning to ramp up operations, starting with the Department of Public Works.
“We are almost back up to capacity in DPW,” he said. “We have safety precautions in place.”
Other employees are continuing to work from home and only going into the office unless absolutely necessary, according to Moore.
“The reason for not doing furloughs and layoffs. These are people that spend in the local economy,” he said.
Local businesses are working on their reopening plans, he added
He said the county is grateful to be at this point. About four days’ ago, it did not look that the Capital Region would be ready to reopen. The state recalibrated the metrics over the weekend regarding hospitalizations.
Washington County Attorney Roger Wickes said his county has been recruiting more tracers.
“I think we have enough people signed up now, so we can stay on track to reopen with the region,” he said.
The county may reallocate some of its employees into these jobs, according to Wickes.
Washington County brought back some of its DPW employees on Monday, he said.
Courts will also be reopening soon.
The county’s restart team is meeting Tuesday afternoon.
“We’re hoping we have the word on the official restart,” he said.
The county also has continued to be pay nonessential staff. Essential staff was paid time-and-half that ended on Monday.
Wickes said the good part is that the Capital Region will be able to look to other regions of the state for guidance since they are a bit ahead of this region.
Daily cases update
Local counties picked up a handful of new cases.
Warren County reported one additional COVID-19 case for a total of 221. Of those cases, 113 are in nursing homes, 11 are in assisted living facilities and 97 are in the community.
Two more people have recovered. There were no deaths. One more patient is in critical condition for a total of two.
Glens Falls Hospital had five COVID-19 patients with one new admission over the weekend, according to spokesman Ray Agnew.
Washington County had 192 confirmed cases — unchanged from the previous day.
Saratoga County reported one additional death — a 75-year-old man from Halfmoon. This was the first death since April 30. Fifteen people have died from the virus. There were six more confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 429.
Officials from Saratoga County and community partners will be hosting a Facebook Live event on Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Saratoga Hospital had four confirmed COVID-19 cases in house, according to spokesman Peter Hopper.
Essex County had two new cases for a total of 51 — 35 confirmed and 16 suspected. These were the first new cases since May 5.
Statewide deaths drop
Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported that the number of COVID-19 deaths was 106 — 23 of those were in a nursing home.
“In this world, when we are looking for good news, that is good news,” he said.
New hospitalizations and intubations is also down, Cuomo added.
Cuomo urged people to remain vigilant by wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
“This is all a function of what we do going forward. And the smarter, the more disciplined we are, the lower that infection rate will climb,” he said. “The lower the infection rate climbs, the more you will increase the economic activity.”
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
