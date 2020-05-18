Warren, Washington counties eager to start phase one reopening — as soon as Tuesday

“We are almost back up to capacity in DPW,” he said. “We have safety precautions in place.”

Other employees are continuing to work from home and only going into the office unless absolutely necessary, according to Moore.

“The reason for not doing furloughs and layoffs. These are people that spend in the local economy,” he said.

Local businesses are working on their reopening plans, he added

He said the county is grateful to be at this point. About four days’ ago, it did not look that the Capital Region would be ready to reopen. The state recalibrated the metrics over the weekend regarding hospitalizations.

Washington County Attorney Roger Wickes said his county has been recruiting more tracers.

“I think we have enough people signed up now, so we can stay on track to reopen with the region,” he said.

The county may reallocate some of its employees into these jobs, according to Wickes.

Washington County brought back some of its DPW employees on Monday, he said.

Courts will also be reopening soon.

The county’s restart team is meeting Tuesday afternoon.