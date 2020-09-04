Warren, Washington counties call for Oneonta students returning to quarantine

“I could sort of see this coming. We are such a small campus community, everyone is near everyone,” she said. “I definitely thought that from the beginning it was just better staying home.”

She is in the college’s only planned virtual play, an adaptation of “My Father’s Dragon” that will broadcast live to elementary schools later in the year. She’s excited about finding a way to provide theater when in-person shows are not possible.

“We can take theater to kids who don’t have it now,” she said.

The speed of the outbreak did not surprise Cheyenne Reuter of Schuylerville, who graduated in May.

“Honestly, it’s not surprising,” she said. “It’s a very big party school.”

But she criticized the school administration for sending everyone home.

“A lot of students have older parents, or compromised siblings. If they could contain it where it is, that seems like the smart thing to do,” she said. “Now they’re all over the state. Who knows who they’ll give it to, how far it will spread? I’m sure we’ll be seeing breakouts in more places.”

