Warren, Washington counties call for Oneonta students returning to quarantine

SUNY Oneonta students returning home should "assume they have COVID," Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said.
The college is sending all students home after an outbreak that sickened more than 500 students in less than two weeks on campus.
Both Washington and Warren county health directors said returning students must quarantine for 14 days.
Students returning to the county should isolate at home for 14 days, wearing a mask around all family members and trying to stay away from everyone, Jones said. If possible, they should use a separate bathroom from everyone else in the household.
She also advised them to get a COVID test. They must contact their medical provider to get a prescription for a test and should tell their provider that they were at SUNY Oneonta.
"Please be responsible and help prevent further COVID-19 spread," Jones said in a news release. "Please do not visit friends or extended family for 14 days. Please do not attend gatherings. While we welcome back our Oneonta students, it is imperative they quarantine to contain the coronavirus, prevent spread and protect their family members and the community."
She asked all students to call Warren County Public Health at 518-761-6580, so staff can provide individualized guidance.
In light of all that has happened this week, some local parents are sighing with relief that their children stayed home while attending SUNY Oneonta.
Melissa Zdonick of Schuylerville ended up paying for months of rent at an apartment after her daughter, Kayla, had to come home in March last semester.
When Kayla learned all her classes would be held online this semester, her mother told her to call the landlord and explain. He found someone else for fall term and agreed to rent it to her again in the spring if in-person classes resume. That decision seems prescient now.
“I’m glad, because it saved us money,” Melissa Zdonick said.
She added she wasn’t worried about her daughter’s health.
“Me personally, I get that the virus is real but I’m not afraid of the virus,” she said. “But when all of her classes were online, it was a no-brainer to me. Last year we paid the rent all the way through.”
Other parents are worried about the virus and are glad their children weren’t in the middle of an outbreak.
“We are actually very fortunate because Gillian stayed home this semester,” said Julie Canavan of Queensbury. “We’re very thankful she did.”
Gillian, a sophomore, said she suspected an outbreak would happen.
“I could sort of see this coming. We are such a small campus community, everyone is near everyone,” she said. “I definitely thought that from the beginning it was just better staying home.”
She is in the college’s only planned virtual play, an adaptation of “My Father’s Dragon” that will broadcast live to elementary schools later in the year. She’s excited about finding a way to provide theater when in-person shows are not possible.
“We can take theater to kids who don’t have it now,” she said.
The speed of the outbreak did not surprise Cheyenne Reuter of Schuylerville, who graduated in May.
“Honestly, it’s not surprising,” she said. “It’s a very big party school.”
But she criticized the school administration for sending everyone home.
“A lot of students have older parents, or compromised siblings. If they could contain it where it is, that seems like the smart thing to do,” she said. “Now they’re all over the state. Who knows who they’ll give it to, how far it will spread? I’m sure we’ll be seeing breakouts in more places.”
