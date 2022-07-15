Warren, Washington counties advise of 988 mental health hotline implementation

Mental health hotline is now 988

The new 988 hotline for mental health takes effect on Saturday, and the Warren-Washington Counties Office of Community Services is advising residents of the change.

The office coordinates mental health services in both counties.

The new 3-digit phone number is becoming the national mental health crisis hotline, according to a news release.

As of Saturday, dialing or texting 988 will connect those in need of help with mental health counselors in the state directly through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Carrie Wright, program analyst for the Warren-Washington Counties Office of Community services, said that the office is urging “everyone to take note of this important change and to know that trained counselors are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to ensure that they can get mental health help when they need it,” she said.

The goal is for the three-digit number to make it easier for those in need of help to get it locally and nationally.

There is also an online chat hotline that will be available through 988lifeline.org.

On Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that call centers have been staffed to serve all 62 counties for the implementation on Saturday.