Warren, Washington counties add 63 COVID cases on Sunday

Warren County had 47 positive COVID results out of 308 administered tests as of Sunday, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 11.1%.

Warren County Health Services did not release a report on Sunday.

The percentage of Warren County's 29,938 residents who have a complete series of vaccination shots, including a booster dose, is 46.6%, according to state data.

Washington County

As of Sunday, 16 people tested positive for COVID out of a total of 210 administered tests, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 9.9%.

The county has had 12,718 COVID infections since the start of the pandemic.

Saratoga County

There are currently 554 active COVID cases in the county, according to Saratoga County Department of Public Health Services.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate is 12.7% — one of the highest rates of COVID infections in the Capital Region.

There are currently 29 Saratoga County residents hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 11 are fully vaccinated, but have not received a booster shot. Eighteen people are fully vaccinated and have received a booster shot, according to county data.

Capital Region/statewide

Throughout the Capital Region, there were 551 positive COVID cases out of 4,520 administered tests, according to state data.

The rate of hospitalizations throughout the region is slowly climbing back up after it dropped from a high of over 400 hospitalized during the beginning of the omicron variant wave.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the region is 11.8%, while statewide, that rate is 7.2%, according to state data.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

