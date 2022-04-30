Warren, Washington counties add 113 COVID-19 infections

Warren County Health Services reported 75 new COVID cases on Saturday, 33 of which stemmed from at-home test results.

There have been 326 new cases of COVID in the last five days reported by Health Services in Warren County.

There are currently seven county residents who are hospitalized from COVID.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for Warren County is 8.5%, Health Services said on Saturday.

The county reported the death of a vaccinated COVID patient who was in their 60s on Friday. There have been 122 deaths reported in Warren County since April of 2020.

Warren County Health Services announced on Friday that their COVID-19 community level went from “medium” to “high.”

Strategies from the CDC for high COVID-level communities include wearing a mask indoors in public; staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines; getting tested if you have symptoms; and taking additional precautions as necessary.

Washington County

Washington County reported on Friday that there currently are 145 active COVID cases, and five county residents hospitalized.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 8.7%, according to state data.

As of Saturday morning, there were 38 new COVID cases out of 422 administered tests, according to state data.

Capital Region/statewide

There are 147 COVID patients throughout Capital Region hospitals, according to Warren County Health Services.

As of Saturday, 521 people throughout the Capital Region tested positive out of 5,249 administered tests, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the region is 11%, while statewide, that rate is 6.8%.

