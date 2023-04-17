HUDSON FALLS — As the nonprofit celebrates 75 years in the community, the Warren Washington Association for Mental Health is revamping the organization with a new name and brand.

The association announced that its new name will be ASCEND Mental Wellness, a change that is described as "rebranding to evolve with the times" in a news release.

Over the last six months, the group worked with Black Dog Designs to create branding that they feel reflects the agency. Some of the anticipated changes that the community will see right away are the updates the association's existing website and social media accounts to reflect the new branding.

The official unveiling of the new agency name and logo is set for May 1 to kick off Mental Health Month.

"Our goal as an agency is to always provide transparency to everyone we serve and the community. We anticipate a smooth transition from WWAMH to ASCEND Mental Wellness. We want the community to know that while our name may change, our mission and principles remain the same," the release said.

On May 10, the nonprofit will celebrate the 75th anniversary at the Annual Community Awards at Crandall Library from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

In addition to the awards presentation, the ceremony will reflect back on the last 75 years of changes and challenges that WWAMH has faced and how they have evolved to meet the needs within the communities.

After the awards, guests are invited on a Mental Health Matters walk to the “Hope” tree outside Crandall Library to add a ribbon or message of inspiration or positivity to support mental health.

Warren Washington Association for Mental Health is a nonprofit based in Hudson Falls since 1948, serving Warren and Washington County. Learn more at www.wwamh.org.