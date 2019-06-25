GLENS FALLS — The second community meeting seeking input to create a vision for redevelopment of Warren Street will be held on Thursday.
The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the gymnasium of Abraham Wing School.
The city is studying redevelopment potential along Warren Street from Pruyn’s Island all the way to the city line. The area encompasses as far north as Dix Avenue and south to Oakland Avenue and the Feeder Canal Trail.
The LA Group is assisting in the effort and will be collecting more public comment. The goal is to complete the plan by late August or early fall and make recommendations to the Common Council.
