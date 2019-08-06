GLENS FALLS — The third community meeting to get input into a redevelopment plan for Warren Street will take place on Thursday.
The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. at Abraham Wing School.
The city has hired The LA Group to study redevelopment potential along Warren Street from Pruyn’s Island all the way to the city line. This section of Glens Falls has been designated as a Brownfield Opportunity Area, which makes it eligible for state grants.
The area encompasses as far north as Dix Avenue and south to Oakland Avenue and the Feeder Canal Trail.
A draft vision statement developed by the consultant states that Warren Street is a great place to live, send children to school, work, shop, access community services and enjoy recreational opportunities.
Three major goals stemming from this vision statement: enhancing connectivity between vacant or underutilized buildings; developing the critical mass for commercial growth and an enhanced local labor pool; and promoting the area as a desirable mixed-use neighborhood.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.