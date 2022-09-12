Warren Street mural nearly complete

On Day 15 and around 100 hours later, local artist Hannah Williams said she should be done with her Glens Falls mural by Wednesday.

A group of friends and some passersby were speaking with Williams as she took a break on Monday afternoon.

They were surveying the nearly completed nature scene of a moon, a bear and an owl that wraps around the corner of the building on Warren Street.

"That was the trickiest part of the whole thing. It's pretty intricate," Williams said.

She that on Wednesday she plans on applying the anti-graffiti coat and some other finishing touches.

— Drew Wardle