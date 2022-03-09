Warren Street kitchen grease fire displaces two

GLENS FALLS — A grease fire in the kitchen of one of the apartments at 88 Warren St. displaced two on Tuesday afternoon.

The Glens Falls Fire Department fielded the call at 4:18 p.m. They were able to get to the residence and extinguish the flames quickly. Glens Falls Fire Chief James Schrammel said the fire was knocked down in minutes, but there was a minor overhaul that had to be done to the area around the stove which took some time.

Schrammel said it was a grease fire that originated on top of the stove in the kitchen area of the apartment. He said that only one of the two residents were there at the time, and they were able to get out of the building.

“They got out of the residence. They were out front when we arrived on the scene,” Schrammel said.

The department was able to contain the fire to the kitchen area, according to Schrammel. There was no structural damage to the building, but the wall directly behind the stove was impacted.

The Warren Street building has eight apartments total. Schrammel said that none of the other apartments were impacted.

Volunteers from the Northeastern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided the pair with immediate emergency aid. They provided financial assistance for things like shelter, clothing and food, according to a news release.

The two residents were displaced only until the kitchen is cleaned up and taken care of. He said the stove does need to be checked before they are allowed back in the residence, but Schrammel doesn’t think they will be out of their apartment long.

“They were displaced at least for the night until the owner could get in, or somebody could get in and clean up and make it livable,” he said.

The Glens Falls Police Department provided assistance with traffic control while the department put out the fire.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

